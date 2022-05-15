ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Magno, Castellanos spur NYCFC to 2-0 victory over Columbus

By Associated Press
KESQ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Talles Magno found the net early and Valentín Castellanos added a second-half goal to power New...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Mariners put RHP Steckenrider on restricted list, add Elías

TORONTO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners put Drew Steckenrider on the restricted list before a three-game series at the Toronto Blue Jays, a move that could cost the right-hander $51,099 of his $3.1 million salary. To enter the country, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days before entry. Players who go on the restricted list because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.
SEATTLE, WA
KESQ

Robbie Ray doesn’t travel with Mariners to Toronto series

TORONTO (AP) — Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray isn’t joining Seattle for a series in Toronto this week, missing a chance to celebrate the Cy Young Award he won with the Blue Jays last season amid border restrictions related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Ray pitched against the Mets in New York on Sunday, then remained in the U.S. while teammates traveled to Canada. There was no locker for Ray in the Mariners’ clubhouse in Toronto. Manager Scott Servais said Ray will rejoin the team in Boston on Thursday for a four-game series against the Red Sox. He did not elaborate on the left-hander’s absence.
SEATTLE, WA
KESQ

Spoelstra, Udoka have Heat and Celtics ready for East finals

MIAMI (AP) — Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra have enormous respect for each other and a bond that stems from their shared history in the sport. Both grew up in Portland and played in the West Coast Conference before getting into coaching. The two men will face off against each other starting Tuesday for the Eastern Conference’s berth in the NBA Finals. Spoelstra says the matchup makes sense because the teams were the best and most consistent in the East during the regular season. Spoelstra is in his 14th season coaching the Heat, while Udoka is a first-year head coach in Boston.
NBA
KESQ

Austin scores career-high 20 as Mystics beat Wings 84-68

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shakira Austin, the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s draft, scored 12 of her career-high 20 points in the second half as the Washington Mystics pulled away for a 84-68 win over the Dallas Wings. The 6-foot-5 Austin made 9 of 11 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots. Elena Delle Donne added 14 points for Washington (4-1). The Wings (2-2) jumped to a 19-6 lead but then went scoreless for 4-plus minutes as Washington scored 13 consecutive points to tie it early in the second quarter. Natasha Cloud hit a 3-pointer to make it 37-34 just before halftime and the Mystics led the rest of the way. Marina Mabrey and Isabelle Harrison each scored 16 points for the Wings.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
KESQ

In defense and attack, veteran Tavernier key for Rangers

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — It is thanks to one of its fullbacks that Rangers arrives at the Europa League final with the competition’s best attack and in good position to end a 50-year drought without a European title. It was veteran James Tavernier who took over the scoring role for the Scottish club after forward Alfredo Morelos was ruled out for the season in April with an injury sustained with Colombia’s national team. The 30-year-old Tavernier has scored seven goals in 13 matches to help lead Rangers to the final of the second-tier continental competition.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy