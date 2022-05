Juan Soto’s long-term future with the Washington Nationals is unclear, and that could lead to a surprising decision for the team’s brass this season. Rival executives believe the Nationals may attempt to trade Soto this summer, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. Soto is due to become a free agent after 2024, and the Nationals have failed to sign him to a new contract. In addition, the Nationals are believed to be for sale, GM Mike Rizzo is in the final year of his contract and the team does not look like a contender.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO