Hannibal 6, North Point 1: Pirates right-hander Aaris Stolte fashioned a five-hitter, allowing just one unearned run as fourth-seeded Hannibal advanced to the district semifinals. The Pirates (19-11) will face top-seeded Fort Zumwalt East at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Stolte struck out three and walked three. He helped himself by going 2 for 4 with two runs scored in the leadoff spot. The Pirates took control with a four-run first inning, scoring all their runs with two outs. Colton Dryden drove in two runs with a single, and Braysen Douglas added an RBI single. Douglas finished 2 for 3.

WENTZVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO