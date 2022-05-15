ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

These Metro Areas are Sending the Most People to Memphis

By Article submitted
Tennessee Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Memphis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross...

tntribune.com

Comments / 2

styleblueprint.com

5 Waterfall Hikes Near Memphis

There’s an old saying that the Mississippi Delta starts in the lobby of the Peabody hotel. While we certainly can’t vouch for its accuracy, the charming quotation does highlight one fact about Memphis: Just like the rest of the Delta, the landscape is relatively flat. Memphians can enjoy some amazing nearby hikes through the breathtaking landscape, but what if you have your heart set on a trek that ends with a sparkling, refreshing waterfall? Surprisingly, you don’t have to go too far to enjoy a good ramble to a beautiful cascade! We’ve rounded up five outstanding waterfall hikes within approximately three hours of the Bluff City, plus a few more if you’re up for a longer drive or a weekend getaway.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

JB Trotter, one of Memphis’ first black employees, passes away at 84

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first black personnel manager, JB Trotter has died. WREG spoke with his family about his legacy and what he left behind. Tuesday morning, 84 year old  JB Trotter passed away with his wife and his 18-year-old son by his side. Joseph Trotter VI played a big role in taking care of his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Family Dollar to close West Memphis distribution center

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Family Dollar will close its distribution center in West Memphis. The news comes months after a Food & Drug Administration investigation unveiled unsanitary conditions at the facility, including contaminated food, cosmetics and medications. Plus, more than a thousand rats were found. The discovery shuttered Family...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

New grocery store coming to Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown Memphis is getting a second new grocery store. The business will be named Big River Market. It will be located on Tennessee at G.E. Patterson in the South Main district. It will be an upscale convenience store with a wide selection of beer and wine. There’s frozen food, some produce, coffee […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

What to do in an active shooter situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Run, hide and fight. That’s what the Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Office recommends you do in an active shooter situation. Monday, Terry Donald, an emergency preparedness officer with the agency held an active shooter training class for Crye-Leike real estate agents who work in the Germantown and Collierville area.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Car smashes into Union Avenue business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car smashed through a window and into a business on Union Avenue on Monday morning. The car was found backed into Results Physiotherapy at 1680 Union Avenue near Belvedere. The Memphis Fire Department said one person was taken to Methodist University Hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis in May announces winners of BBQ Fest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The grand champions of the 2022 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest have been announced as the festival comes to a close. The four-day festival featured top pit masters and those who love some good barbecue. Memphis in May says more than 200 teams from four countries and 24 states […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Gunman robs Memphis dollar store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a Memphis dollar store in broad daylight. The gunman entered a Dollar General store on Neely Road around 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said he walked up the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Biggest home maintenance challenges for homeowners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - House hunting, down payments, and closing costs are just the beginning for first-time home buyers. A home care expert at Thumbtack David Steckel joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about some of the biggest challenges homeowners face when it comes to home maintenance, including projects new homeowners should tackle right away.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Steve Gill: Shelby County’s Boundary Mess, Starbuck Heads To Court

The courtroom replaced the ballot box on today’s “Gill Report.”. Political analyst Steve Gill joined “Wake Up Memphis” to talk about Lee Mills’ recent court victory to remain on the District 99 Republican Primary ballot. He also provided an update on former Tennessee 5th Congressional District Republican Primary candidate Robby Starbuck’s effort to get back on the ballot.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

