Boston, MA

Bruins' Season Comes to End with Game 7 Loss in Carolina

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. - The Bruins' season came to an end on Saturday evening with a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Boston once again surrendered the first goal in Carolina, though they had a...

www.nhl.com

The Hockey Writers

3 Positive Takeaways From Bruins’ Series Loss to Hurricanes

As of Saturday afternoon, the Bruins season was officially over. Depending on who you ask, the season could be classified as a failure for failing to win a playoff round, or about par for the course given an aging team that had an inconsistent season and ran into one of their worst possible matchups in the playoffs. There are shortcomings to highlight, players who needed to step up and didn’t, management decisions that can be debated, and lineup choices that may or may not have panned out, but today, my task is to highlight some of the positives that came out of the series against the Carolina Hurricanes as we turn the page and begin preparing for the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins sign their 2019 first-round pick to entry-level contract

The Boston Bruins announced Monday that center Johnny Beecher has signed his entry-level contract. It's a three-year deal with a $925,000 salary cap hit. Beecher was Boston's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft. He played for the University of Michigan over the last three seasons. Beecher tallied...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Hurricanes Answered Some Important Questions With Round One Win

Alright, folks – exhale. Ahead of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, if you’ve been paying attention, anyway, you knew fans were in for an absolute treat. With eight teams in the Eastern Conference eclipsing the 100-point mark in the regular season, it looked like a whale of an opening-round without a bad matchup, save for maybe the colossal unit that is the Colorado Avalanche against the severely-banged-up Nashville Predators. Fans were not disappointed — what a first-round it was. The other seven series went at least six games, and five of them saw a decisive Game 7. This includes the Carolina Hurricanes , who got to experience a much-needed exorcism of demons, taking down a rival that had twice eliminated them from the postseason, in back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020, the Boston Bruins.
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Boston, MA
Charlotte, NC
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Boston, MA
NHL

Forward Brian Boyle Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brian Boyle underwent successful knee surgery today, it was announced by general manager Ron Hextall. The procedure on Boyle's left knee was performed by team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas at UPMC Presbyterian-Shadyside. Boyle, who was injured on May 13 in Game 6 against the New York Rangers,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Changes To Coaching Staff

VEGAS (May 16, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, May 16, changes to the team's coaching staff: Pete DeBoer has been relieved of his coaching duties. "We would like to thank Pete DeBoer for his commitment to the Vegas Golden Knights over the past three...
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron doesn't see himself playing somewhere else

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron still hasn't made a decision on his plans for next season, but in regards to potentially playing for another team, the veteran center made his feelings clear Monday afternoon. "No." That was Bergeron's answer to reporters when asked if he could see himself playing somewhere...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from grabbing the series lead

The Tampa Bay Lightning opened their second-round series against the Florida Panthers with a big 4-1 win at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday night. After falling behind 1-0 with 5:59 left in the first period, the Bolts showed no panic. Tampa Bay went into the locker room after 20 minutes trailing by one, but got the game tied up with 2:38 remaining in the second period, courtesy of Corey Perry.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Chiarot fined for head-butting in Game 1 for Panthers against Lightning

NEW YORK - Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for head-butting Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton during Game 1 of the teams' Second Round series in Florida on Tuesday, May 17, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

A Stars season that ends in disappointment shines bright with hope

The Stars' season ended in disappointment, but the future is filled with hope. After a Game 7 overtime loss to Calgary on Sunday, there was a feeling that this team could've done more. But as they cleared out lockers and went through exit interviews on Tuesday, the belief is that they definitely will.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Chara Named Finalist for Masterton Trophy

Bill Masterton Trophy given to player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey. The National Hockey League announced today that Zdeno Chara is a finalist for the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, given annually to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey. The winner is selected from a poll among members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and announced on Friday, June 3.
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: Game One, Round Two vs. NYR

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will be sticking with what worked for them as they closed out their Round One series against Boston, keeping the same lineup for their opening game in Round Two against New York. Steven Lorentz will stay in in place of Derek Stepan, a change...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

'Quest For The Stanley Cup' returns for season seven

Seven-part behind-the-scenes documentary series on playoffs debuts May 27 on ESPN+, YouTube. NEW YORK/TORONTO -- Quest For The Stanley Cup™, the behind-the-scenes documentary series chronicling the remaining eight teams competing in the 2022 Stanley Cup® Playoffs and vying for the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup, returns Friday, May 27. A first look, The Quest Begins, will premiere on NHL Network and the NHL's YouTube and Facebook channels on May 20 before the series drops weekly on Friday nights starting May 27, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. and at YouTube.com/NHL in Canada. The trailer is available here.
NHL
NHL

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Flames vs. Oilers second-round preview

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features eight teams in four best-of-7 series, which start Tuesday. Today, NHL.com previews the Western Conference Second Round between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. (1P) Calgary Flames vs. (2P) Edmonton Oilers. Flames: 50-21-11, 111 points; defeated Dallas Stars 4-3 in first...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Point doubtful for Lightning in Game 1 against Panthers

Andersen unlikely for Hurricanes in second round; Goodrow to miss series opener for Rangers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Tampa Bay Lightning. Brayden Point has a lower-body injury and is likely to miss Game 1 of the...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Checkers Look to Advance

The Kraken's American Hockey League affiliate Charlotte Checkers have two home games to close out Bridgeport in a best-of-five, second-round series as part of the AHL Eastern Conference playoff bracket. Their first chance is Monday (4 p.m., ahltv.com) after dropping Game 3 Saturday matinee in a nail-biter before the raucous Charlotte faithful.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Seider one of NHL's top defensemen after rookie season

Moritz Seider burst onto the scene in his NHL debut, recording two assists on Opening Night against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. And as Seider navigated his first week of NHL action, the Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman appeared at ease. "I think...
DETROIT, MI

