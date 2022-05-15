ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston 11, Texas 3

By Sportradar
Pawtucket Times
 4 days ago

E_Story (3), Hill (1), Culberson (4). DP_Boston 1, Texas 0. LOB_Boston 8, Texas 5. 2B_Dalbec (2), Vázquez (3), Hernández...

www.pawtuckettimes.com

Pawtucket Times

Jabbawaukee Play Two Sets At The Met

Providence psychedelic progressive funk act Jabbawaukee are going to be very busy over the next few months. Their “Family Tree Tour”, named after their debut LP that came out last fall, started a few weeks ago and this run of shows is going to be lasting all the way until Labor Day weekend. Their next stop is on May 20 at The Met located within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main Street in Pawtucket. It’s a pre-party for the Strange Creek Campout, which is a music festival happening at Camp Keewanee in Greenfield, Massachusetts from May 26 to the 29. They’re going to be performing two sets, one consisting of originals and another featuring renditions of music from the funky alt-rock icons Primus, with Boston shredders Leon Trout opening up the show.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

PC's Bynum ready to take charge

PROVIDENCE – Jared Bynum knows that a new day is dawning regarding the Providence basketball Friars. As one of the few holdovers from last season’s magical ride, the guard is determined to keep the good times rolling amidst a significant roster overhaul. From saying goodbye to Friar teammates...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

4 now confirmed dead in Massachusetts apartment building

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The number of people who died in a fire at a Massachusetts apartment building last weekend has climbed to four with the discovery of two more bodies on Monday, fire officials said. The search of the three-story, six-unit building in Worcester has been slowed by...
WORCESTER, MA
Pawtucket Times

App to provide verified sightings of sharks off New England

Shark's in the water. But is it near swimmers? Soon, New England beachgoers will know. An aquarium and environmental organization are working together to collect better data about shark sightings and help keep people informed of when the animals are nearby. Representatives with the New England Aquarium in Boston and Chatham, Massachusetts-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said Wednesday their expansion of the conservancy's “Sharktivity” smartphone app will help protect both the humans and the sharks.
BOSTON, MA
Pawtucket Times

Cops who shot knife-wielding man not criminally responsible

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Police had “no reasonable alternative" when they shot and killed a Massachusetts man experiencing a mental health crisis who ran toward officers with a knife held in his raised hand last year, a judicial inquest into the shooting has found. Judge Jeanmarie Carroll in...
NEWTON, MA

