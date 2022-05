By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will be given more time by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman to decide whether he really wants to retire from the sport. Sulaiman said earlier today that he’s going to give WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) more time to decide on his future despite him saying repeatedly in interviews that he’s retiring.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO