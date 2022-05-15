Watch: Boxer gets knocked out of ring in loss to Scrappy Ramirez

Welcome back to the big time, Jermell Charlo. Or at least the fringy levels of the big time for now anyway. Not quite two-and-a-half years after he blasted out Tony Harrison to reassert a 154-pound title claim and erase his only smudge, the dynamic Texan was at it again with a 10th-round finish of Brian Castano on Saturday night that unified the recognized junior middleweight/super welterweight belts and rendered moot the disputed draw the two men had battled to last summer in San Antonio.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO