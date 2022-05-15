Watch: Boxer gets knocked out of ring in loss to Scrappy Ramirez

Dmitry Bivol was an interested observer during this past weekend’s light heavyweight title eliminator, though not necessarily in search of his next opponent. The reigning WBA light heavyweight titlist continues to bask in the glow of his career-best, unanimous decision win over four-division champ Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez earlier this month in Las Vegas. Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) turned away the challenge of the sport’s leading box-office attraction and—prior to last Saturday evening—pound-for-pound king, raising his profile in the process and finding himself in high demand after years of being viewed as a high-risk, low-reward option.
