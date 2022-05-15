ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, CA

Watch: Boxer gets knocked out of ring in loss to Scrappy Ramirez

By Larry Brown
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScrappy Ramirez won his bantamweight fight on Saturday night to remain unbeaten, and he won with a dramatic knockout. Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) beat Jan Salvatierra (8-2, 4 KOs) with a first-round knockout...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Crawford: Once I beat Spence, I’m coming for Charlo

By Robert Segal: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is putting undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo on notice that he’s coming for him as soon as he beats Errol Spence Jr. this year in their four-belt welterweight championship fight. Crawford is moving up to 154 right away after he...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ontario, CA
Ontario, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Boxing Scene

Tszyu: Charlo Has Four Months To Decide If Our Fight's Going To Happen Or If He Vacates

Tim Tszyu doesn’t even want to consider the thought of waiting any longer for his overdue title shot. The second-generation boxer and current top-rated WBO junior middleweight contender make the trek from Australia to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California for the undisputed championship rematch between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano. Tszyu (21-0, 15KOs) was previously eyeing a showdown with Argentina’s Castano (17-1-2, 12KOs), who held the WBO belt since last February.
CARSON, CA
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ohmymag.co.uk

Mike Tyson: Boxer punches passenger on a plane, this is what made him snap

Mike Tyson strikes again! The former heavyweight boxer has stirred up the internet once again with his recent actions. He assaulted and punched a man on Wednesday, April 20, while on a flight to Florida, according to TMZ. The evidence of the incident was recorded on a video by another passenger who is also friends with the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Scrappy#Combat#Toyota Arena#Zurdoboesel
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol wants Canelo Alvarez rematch at 175, not 168

By Allan Fox: Dmitry Bivol has given up on the idea of potentially moving down to 168 for the rematch with Canelo Alvarez if the Mexican star chooses to go in that direction. WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) says he prefers to face Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) back at 175 for a second fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Khan Says Mayweather Wanted Him To Delay Retirement For Possible FIght

Last week, Amir Khan had a chance encounter with Floyd Mayweather in Dubai. Mayweather was scheduled to have an exhibition fight last Saturday in Dubai, but the event was canceled when the UAE President passed away. Khan, who frequents Dubai on a regular basis, announced his retirement from the sport...
COMBAT SPORTS
defpen

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Sets New Date For Boxing Exhibition

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will step in to the ring for another boxing exhibition. The former welterweight champion will square off against his former sparring partner, Don Moore, on May 21, 2022 in Dubai. The bout was initially scheduled to take place on May 14, 2022, but the event was postponed due to the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Tim Tszyu To Jermell Charlo: Fight Me or Vacate – That's All There Is!

Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is standing firm on his demand for a mandatory crack at WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA undisputed world champion Jermell Charlo. Tszyu was ringside last Saturday night in Los Angeles, to watch Charlo score a tenth round knockout of Brian Castano to unify all four of major sanctioning titles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Bivol: Fight With Gilberto Ramirez Is Interesting, But I Would First Like To Fight For More Belts

Dmitry Bivol was an interested observer during this past weekend’s light heavyweight title eliminator, though not necessarily in search of his next opponent. The reigning WBA light heavyweight titlist continues to bask in the glow of his career-best, unanimous decision win over four-division champ Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez earlier this month in Las Vegas. Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) turned away the challenge of the sport’s leading box-office attraction and—prior to last Saturday evening—pound-for-pound king, raising his profile in the process and finding himself in high demand after years of being viewed as a high-risk, low-reward option.
COMBAT SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Undefeated Boxing Champion Muta Yamak Dies In Ring

Undefeated professional boxer Muta Yamak tragically died of a heart attack in the ring during his most recent match on Saturday in Germany. Yamak was entering the third round of his bout against Hamza Wandera when he stumbled and collapsed to the canvas after leaving his corner. Ring doctors and trainers rushed to his aid and unsuccessfully attempted to revive the fighter, however, Yamak was transported to a Munich hospital, where he later passed away.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Charlo's Unification at 154 Creates Layers of Big-Fight Options

Welcome back to the big time, Jermell Charlo. Or at least the fringy levels of the big time for now anyway. Not quite two-and-a-half years after he blasted out Tony Harrison to reassert a 154-pound title claim and erase his only smudge, the dynamic Texan was at it again with a 10th-round finish of Brian Castano on Saturday night that unified the recognized junior middleweight/super welterweight belts and rendered moot the disputed draw the two men had battled to last summer in San Antonio.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2 rematch on ESPN+ on June 7th

June 7: Inoue. Donaire. The Rematch is LIVE on ESPN+ – Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire to meet in a bantamweight title unification bout from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan – Streaming coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT. WBA/IBF bantamweight world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Slams WBA Prez For Not Honoring Sanctioning Body Agreement

World Boxing Council President Maurico Sulaiman has lashed out at the WBA and their president, Gilberto Mendoza. Sulaiman explains that earlier this year, in Puerto Rico, all four of the major sanctioning organizations came together to discuss a working relationship when it came to unified world champions. The WBC, WBA,...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy