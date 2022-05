A group of Bed-Stuy community members and non-profit organizations are joining forces to create a greener neighborhood and help uplift the youth in their area. Focusing on the section of Malcolm X Boulevard near Jackie Robinson Park, the fundraiser is seeking $15,000 to go toward hiring landscaping company LIVIN NYC to beautify the area, and providing local youth with training on how to care for plants, as well as providing them with stipends for their work.

