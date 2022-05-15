ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Jamey Johnson Welcomed Into Grand Ole Opry

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. -– Multi-Grammy Award nominee Jamey Johnson became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry tonight, welcomed by Opry member and Johnson’s mentor Bill Anderson after the two collaborated on their ACM and CMA Award-winning co-write “Give It Away.”. Anderson stepped into the circle...

www.thecountrynote.com

thecountrynote.com

Jackson Dean Gears Up For Grand Ole Opry Debut May 31

“Don’t Come Lookin’” Debuts as Highest Chart Entry. NASHVILLE, TN – Coming out of the chute hot, hard-charging newcomer Jackson Dean was selling out bars around the same Maryland stompin’ grounds that gave the world the Brothers Osborne while still in high school. Following an early career of local performances, Dean has joined bills with superstar acts like Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert and Brantley Gilbert, and now the singer/songwriter will reach another career milestone – taking the stage at the Grand Ole Opry on May 31.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecountrynote.com

Exclusive Premiere: Jaelee Roberts’ “Landslide”

The daughter of Andrea Roberts (The Andrea Roberts Agency) and Danny Roberts (The Grascals), Jaelee Roberts was born with Bluegrass pedigree in her blood. At just 20 years old, the Murfreesboro native has a resume that some veterans of the industry can’t hold a candle to: she’s performed/recorded with Larry Sparks, Rhonda Vincent, Marty Raybon, Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Russell Moore, Daryl Mosley, The Grascals (of course) and more; has stepped foot on the Grand Ole Opry Stage as a performer, in-line with the Grand Ole Opry Square Dancers and for her live audition to join the 2020 IBMA Entertainer of the Year and three-time Vocal Group of the Year (2019-21) Sister Sadie, to which the ladies invited her as their lead guitarist and vocalist on February 23, 2021 (Roberts won her own IBMA Momentum Award for Vocalist of the Year in 2021).
MURFREESBORO, TN
thecountrynote.com

“Opry Loves The ’90s” Exhibition Open Now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Grand Ole Opry’s “Opry Loves The ‘90s” new interactive tour exhibition opens today as part of the Opry’s celebration of ‘90s Country Music. Now through the end of the of year, the “Opry Loves The 90s” experience will include the new tour exhibit as part of the backstage tour package and continue the celebration on the Opry stage with special in-show Opry programming, ‘90s-themed Opry Plaza Parties and surprise artist collaborations honoring one of the most celebrated decades in country music. The “Opry Loves The ‘90s” celebration runs through the end of 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Grundy County Herald

HunterGirl receives hometown tribute

After advancing into “American Idol’s” top three, Winchester gave the key to its city Tuesday to Hunter “HunterGirl” Wolkonowski who will perform in the competition’s final round on Sunday. Tuesday was also proclaimed “HunterGirl Day” by Franklin County Mayor David Alexander, and Winchester Mayor...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
thecountrynote.com

Caleb Kelley Brings 90’s Country Back With ‘Dry Spell’ Out Friday, May 20

Releasing this Friday to all streaming platforms is Caleb Kelley‘s new track “Dry Spell.” Co-written with Adam Wheeler, this is the first of several new songs Caleb will be releasing over the next few months. After moving from his hometown in West Tennessee to Nashville last year, Caleb has been focusing on writing and recording new music.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

8 Pop-Up Dinner Experiences Around Nashville Not to Miss

Between seasonally rotating menus, one-time pop-up events, and elaborate pairing experiences, no two meals in Nashville need to be alike. For culinary adventurers, foraging enthusiasts, and wine lovers, the Nashville area has a lineup of limited-access culinary experiences that are not to be missed this season. We are grateful to...
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Orion Amphitheater: 10 best moments from historic Alabama music weekend

Alabama – and perhaps the entire Southeast - has a new musical center of the universe. Orion Amphitheater announced its presence with authority, this past weekend with an opening triptych of concerts, dubbed The First Waltz. The lineup? A wish-list of Bama-muso zeitgeist, legacy and tomorrow. The 8,000-capacity Orion oozes classic charm and has a first-year lineup boasting big gets for Huntsville, a brainy market zooming with development and now the state’s most populous city. The First Waltz, a nod to The Band’s all-time concert-doc “The Last Waltz,” went down May 13 – 15 at Orion. Below are the 10 best moments from a historic Alabama music weekend.
ALABAMA STATE
Grundy County Herald

HunterGirl is coming home to Winchester

Hunter Wolkonowski, also known as HunterGirl, is coming home. HunterGirl has made it to the Top 3 contestants on American Idol. She will be in Winchester tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17. Winchester officials have planned several events to welcome her. HunterGirl will be accompanied by American Idol’s producers for her return...
WINCHESTER, TN
wutc.org

“The A List” Preview: Fawn Weaver of Uncle Nearest

In 2016, the New York Times published a story uncovering the "secret ingredient" behind renowned whiskey brand, Jack Daniel's: the help from an enslaved man by the name of Nearest Green. At that time, the brand was beginning to embrace the complicated ties between whiskey-making and slavery - a history...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WSMV

Violent weekend in Nashville

Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Raising Cane’s opens first Middle TN location Friday

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Raising Cane’s officials announced the grand opening of their first Tennessee location Tuesday. Restaurant officials expressed their excitement about joining the Cookeville community. The restaurant, known for its chicken fingers that are marinated, hand-battered, and cooked to order, plans to host a large celebration Friday in honor of its new location.
COOKEVILLE, TN
travelawaits.com

The Unique Family-Owned Meadery Perfect For A Day Trip From Nashville

Clarksville, Tennessee, is located 50 miles northwest of Nashville and only a couple of miles from the Kentucky border. It is here that you will find Trazo Meadery, the first meadery in the state of Tennessee. Being the first it took the owners educating not only the public but the state regulatory commission on what mead is and how it is produced.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Local cowboy looks to win big at Franklin Rodeo

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Franklin Rodeo is back in town this weekend as nearly 300 cowboys and cowgirls will compete for more than $50,000 in prize money. But even bigger than that, they’re looking to earn the title of Franklin Rodeo Champion. It’s the largest rodeo in the state of Tennessee and with it […]
FRANKLIN, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

11 Spots to Get Tacos in Nashville

From breakfast tacos to chicken or brisket tacos, hard shell or soft, these spots have you covered for Taco Tuesday, or any day of the week, for that matter!. Blanco's dishes consist of a fresh twist on Mexican food, a la carte tacos, classic burritos and bowls layered with fillings like spicy Machaca short rib or red chili chicken, fresh salsas, and house guacamole. Plus, sip tequila flights, margs, and more. blancotacostequila.com.
NASHVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

The Holistic Connection, Cannabis Store Coming to 716 South Gay Street

In a surprising development, legal cannabis sales will soon take place on Gay Street. The Holistic Connection, a Nashville-based business with numerous franchises, offers “legal handcrafted cannabis and cannabis products.” Owned by Mike Solomon, this first local franchise will be operated and owned by Rekesh Ali, and father and son, Patrick and John Slota. I met with the group to understand the concept and what we might expect.
KNOXVILLE, TN

