Jamey Johnson Welcomed Into Grand Ole Opry

The daughter of Andrea Roberts (The Andrea Roberts Agency) and Danny Roberts (The Grascals), Jaelee Roberts was born with Bluegrass pedigree in her blood. At just 20 years old, the Murfreesboro native has a resume that some veterans of the industry can’t hold a candle to: she’s performed/recorded with Larry Sparks, Rhonda Vincent, Marty Raybon, Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Russell Moore, Daryl Mosley, The Grascals (of course) and more; has stepped foot on the Grand Ole Opry Stage as a performer, in-line with the Grand Ole Opry Square Dancers and for her live audition to join the 2020 IBMA Entertainer of the Year and three-time Vocal Group of the Year (2019-21) Sister Sadie, to which the ladies invited her as their lead guitarist and vocalist on February 23, 2021 (Roberts won her own IBMA Momentum Award for Vocalist of the Year in 2021).

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO