Hudson freshman Ellie Miele broke an 18-year-old school record in the 200-meter dash at the Suburban League Track and Field Championship. Miele finished third with a time of 25.86 seconds. The previous record belonged to Sarah Finnegan in 2004. Sophomore Kristine Roegner finished seventh with a time of 27.39. Miele...

HUDSON, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO