Jaguars rookie minicamp: Top photos from first 2 days

The Jacksonville Jaguars started their rookie minicamp on Friday, which has given the coaching staff a chance to look at their seven rookie selections from 2022 and nearly 20 undrafted rookie free agents. That includes the No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, No. 27 overall pick Devin Lloyd, and the 70th overall pick, Chad Muma, to name a few.

The group wrapped up Day 2 of the process on Saturday, leaving just one more day before the whole event concludes. Based on the interviews with coach Doug Pederson and the top draft selections, it seems like the minicamp has been a productive one that has provided a lot of teaching moments.

Here are just some of the top photos that have been taken along the way:

