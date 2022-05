CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University track & field team saw 13 Eagles earn All-MAC honors announced the Mid-American Office today, May 18. Junior Baldvin Magnusson (Akureyri, Iceland-Hull University) proved why he's the best track athlete in the Mid-American Conference after a historic outing at the MAC Outdoor Championships, May 12-14. On the first night, Magnusson won the 10,000m race in 30:14.23, the first time he had competed in the event since 2019. Two days later, the junior won the 1500m race (3:47.52) and followed that up with a 5000m victory (14:41.99) just a few hours later.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO