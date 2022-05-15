Stores Charge for Plastic Bags

A new paint collection program is underway in New York State. The State Department of Environmental Conservation said the Post-consumer Paint Collection Program will make it easier for households and businesses to safely dispose of leftover paint. Commissioner Basil Seggos said the DEC will oversee the program, which will be...
If like me, you have pets, you love them unconditionally. For those of us who don't have children, they are the closest thing to it in my opinion. As I've mentioned in previous articles, I've been around pets for most of my life. Around 2000, my wife and I decided...
This past weekend, I woke up to a sunny morning and headed out to the shed to get my trusty mower to cut the grass. My wife said to me, "What are you doing?", to which I replied "mowing the lawn". She said, "Not at 8 am you're not...it's Saturday"
You're Invited! S A T U R D A Y, J U N E 1 0 th, 10 am - 4 pm. The Brewster-Carmel Garden Club is hosting a spring garden tour - join us for this fun filled and enjoyable day!. In this drive-it-yourself tour participant’s travel to five gardens showcased throughout Brewster and Carmel neighborhoods. Be inspired by an amazing variety of gardens: perennial, shade, woodland, alpine rock, cottage and more. Be refreshed and delighted by ponds, fountains, streams, and waterfalls. Relax to the music of a melodious Celtic harp and enjoy displayed artwork. Learn how to transform your property, get composting tips, and have your gardening questions answered. Plus, a garden giveaway you won't want to miss!
The first 150 marijuana licenses in New York State will go to people who have been convicted of weed-related charges. It’s part of governor Kathy Hochul's plan to give those whose lives have been impacted by drug charges a leg up in the marijuana industry—which is projected to create more than one billion dollars over the next six years.
If you're looking to plant trees or restore the forest on your land, here's a way to get funding to do it. The Regenerate New York Forestry Cost Share Grant Program is now accepting applications for it's second round of funding. The program's purpose is to support forest regeneration, while at the same time combatting climate change, protecting air quality, and supporting the economy.
Did you know something commonly found in your yards here in New York state that is considered ancient herbal medicine?. Have you ever heard of Plantago Major? It is something that was at one time used for healing, nourishment, and to help with certain bowel issues. It's a pretty common plantain, broad-leaved plantain or Plantago major, and is found through most of Upstate New York and New York in general. It's a perennial that actively grows in the spring and summer. They look pretty ordinary but apparently are an ancient medicine of sorts.
Officials from the Connecticut Department of Public Health have been utilizing numerous options to assist families of its Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Woman, Infants and Children Program during the nationwide infant formula shortage. The formula shortage has made it difficult for WIC families to find formula, despite the additional...
Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
An additional $28 million in financial assistance is going to families with children in New York State who are struggling still due to COVID-19. The pandemic has caused a burden on many families, who are still facing challenges two years after the beginning of the pandemic. New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, announced that the financial aid is being distributed to those in need.
Most of New York state's counties are now falling under the CDC's "high" COVID community level designation. Chances are over the last few weeks it probably seems like everyone you know has been coming down with COVID. I know in our circle of friends in Clifton Park, I think everyone has had at least one member of their family if not several come down with the virus recently. So the latest COVID level news should come as no surprise.
The Putnam County Mother’s Day Weekend fundraiser to help the Ukrainian refugees in Poland was a big success, organizers said. “So many people donated and so many people volunteered to help, it was just amazing,” said Sylwia Wojcik, a Mahopac resident and native of Poland, who worked with Putnam County government officials to create the three-day event. “People just kept coming. They donated a little bit of everything – baby products, clothing, shampoos, first aid kits – everything.”
Now that the weather has warmed up a bit, chances are you have taken out your car, truck, or bike and gone for a cruise. Chances are that at some point during that road trip you have seen a police car looking for speeders. There are places in New York State that are known for giving out more speeding tickets than other towns.
New York State is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, and some of the oldest. Have you eaten at New York State's most famous restaurant?. Thrillist came up with a list of the most famous restaurants in every state and D.C. When it came to the Empire state the most popular restaurant was Katz's Delicatessen in New York City.
You have seen several New York State Troopers, probably a few within the last week. Have you ever thought about what they need to do to pass their physical fitness tests? What does this test require?. Then, after a person becomes a Trooper, do they need to continue to re-certify...
When the New York State weather permits I spend a fair amount of time outdoors. My girl and I love to take the dog and find a trail we haven't explored before and see what we can see. One thing I don't want to see is a snake. Even if you see a dead one you can't trust it and this is why.
Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
Would you have been able to recognize what was fake about the New York State license plate in the picture below?. A man in Upstate NY was arrested last week for having an illegal New York license plate on his car. It was spotted by a trained professional from the New York State Police, but only after it was explained to me was I able to determine the difference. Can you spot what makes this a fake?
For most of the time I've lived in the Binghamton area, I've had dogs and cats. At most, I had three cats at one time. I have none currently, and don't plan on adopting anymore. As for dogs, I've had three at a time of my own and used to...
