The class of 2022 is trying to soak up the few remaining days they have in high school. At this point, just about all of the school work - the heavy lifting, if you will - is done, and the seniors are trying to enjoy the time they have left to 'rule the school' with their friends. The seniors at Evansville's F.J. Reitz High School did have a unique homework assignment recently, but it didn't come from their teachers. The students challenged each other to get creative with a new end-of-the-year tradition that I hope comes back every year.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO