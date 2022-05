CHATHAM – Repeatedly, top candidates offered jobs in the Monomoy Regional School District decline because they can't afford to live in the area. “The housing situation has changed in the last two years, creating a situation that really threatens the quality of the school district,” said Superintendent of Schools Scott Carpenter. “That puts us in a bind and it has happened again and again in the last two years.”

