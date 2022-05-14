Former Texas A&M standout signs with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency

Former Texas A&M defensive tackle Kingsley Keke signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, first reported by Darren Urban of the Arizona Cardinals team website. Keke spent three seasons with the Green Bay Packers who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, amassing 54 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 5 pass deflections during his three seasons with the team .

During his time with Texas A&M from 2015 to the 2018 season, Keke was one of the best run-stopping defensive tackles in the country, playing in 52 total games, and filling up the stat sheet with 150 total tackles, 12 sacks, 7 pass deflections, and 3 fumble recoveries . During Jimbo Fishers’ first season with the Aggies in 2018, Keke took on a leadership role as one of the select seniors that looked to be a stable force as the new regime implemented their program, having one of his best individual seasons that year totaling 51 total tackles, 7 sacks, and a forced fumble , and helping lead the team to a 9-4 record in Fisher’s inaugural season.

After the release of veteran defensive tackle Jordan Philips, now a member of the Buffalo Bills, Kingsley Keke, currently listed at 6-3, 288lbs, has a chance to earn a starting or key rotational position in the defensive line rotation. At the age of 25, Keke’s best seasons are in front of him as he begins his new journey with the Cardinals.

