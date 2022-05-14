ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Former Texas A&M standout signs with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5yNF_0feaxQgl00

Former Texas A&M defensive tackle Kingsley Keke signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, first reported by Darren Urban of the Arizona Cardinals team website. Keke spent three seasons with the Green Bay Packers who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, amassing 54 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 5 pass deflections during his three seasons with the team .

During his time with Texas A&M from 2015 to the 2018 season, Keke was one of the best run-stopping defensive tackles in the country, playing in 52 total games, and filling up the stat sheet with 150 total tackles, 12 sacks, 7 pass deflections, and 3 fumble recoveries . During Jimbo Fishers’ first season with the Aggies in 2018, Keke took on a leadership role as one of the select seniors that looked to be a stable force as the new regime implemented their program, having one of his best individual seasons that year totaling 51 total tackles, 7 sacks, and a forced fumble , and helping lead the team to a 9-4 record in Fisher’s inaugural season.

After the release of veteran defensive tackle Jordan Philips, now a member of the Buffalo Bills, Kingsley Keke, currently listed at 6-3, 288lbs, has a chance to earn a starting or key rotational position in the defensive line rotation. At the age of 25, Keke’s best seasons are in front of him as he begins his new journey with the Cardinals.

List

Texas A&M Football: ESPN Football Power Index ratings since 2005

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21spCc_0feaxQgl00

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons sign former Packers Starting Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement with a former Packers and Lions wide receiver. The move comes shortly after the Falcons signed quarterback Marcus Mariota, and drafted Desmond Ridder. With the suspension of Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season, the Falcons are in need of wide receiver help.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

The Cardinals Signed A New Quarterback On Monday

Among the players the Arizona Cardinals signed from their rookie minicamp over the weekend was quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. Guarantano, who went undrafted last month, spent last season playing for Washington State. He completed 33 of 49 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Sign Six Players After Rookie Minicamp

The Cardinals have signed six players that took part in the team’s rookie minicamp that occurred this past weekend. The team also waived six players, including center Marcus Henry, who played four games during the 2021 season, and linebacker Ron’Dell Carter, who had been claimed on waivers from the Houston Texans April 26. Henry was also active for four other games last season, but did not play.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Buffalo, TX
Glendale, AZ
Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
College Station, TX
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Glendale, AZ
Football
College Station, TX
Football
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday. New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft. King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M Football#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Green Bay Packers#Aggies#The Buffalo Bills#Espn
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
brownsnation.com

Browns Fans React To Another QB Signing

An unexpected piece of news came out of Cleveland Browns‘ rookie camp over the weekend. The Browns signed Alcorn State left-handed quarterback Felix Harper. The quarterback room is now a party of five with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Joshua Dobbs, and Harper. Here is how Browns fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts could sign veteran QB after trading for Matt Ryan?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and company are hoping they upgraded at the quarterback position this offseason by trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and then acquiring one-time Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. It appears Indianapolis isn't out of the quarterback market quite yet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Sign Former Denver Broncos Cornerback

Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Wednesday afternoon, signing another cornerback to the roster. Cornerback Parnell Motley was signed on Wednesday, he is formally an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma. Motley is listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds and has appeared in five career games since entering the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Reportedly Landed Job For 2022 Season

Despite stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints at the end of the 2021 season, Sean Payton is staying fairly close to the game of football via his new job. According to ProFootballTalk, Payton has taken a job at Fox. He will be working in the Fox studio and may be a part-time replacement for FOX NFL Sunday star Jimmy Johnson.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Punter Was Released On Tuesday Morning

The Chicago Bears released a punter on Tuesday morning to make room for an offensive tackle. The Bears released Ryan Winslow and signed Shon Coleman to their 90-man roster. Winslow has been around the block as a punter and played for three different teams last season. He got to punt for the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Plans Special Browns Trip: NFL World Reacts

Deshaun Watson is reportedly planning a special trip for his Browns teammates. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the superstar quarterback is treating his Browns teammates to a Bahamas trip. "Deshaun Watson is treating the offense to the Bahamas this weekend. The trip is for team-building and football chemistry as...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy