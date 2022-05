The Pride look to extend their unbeaten streak to three games after picking up a 1-0 victory at Angel City FC and earning a draw against the Kansas City Current in their most recent matchup on Saturday. The last time the Pride went three straight games with an unbeaten record was last season from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11. The Pride picked up two wins and a draw during that stretch of three games.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO