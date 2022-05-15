ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

DFW weather: Record heat still in the forecast and when you can see a lunar eclipse

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord high temperatures are still in the...

www.wfaa.com

DFW Community News

North Texans look for ways to stay cool during heatwave

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The hottest temperatures are still ahead, but Texans say they are not ready for the heat. "It's hot, hot. The temperature is just, whew," said Jameya Hughes. If you're looking for ways to stay cool, splashpads are open in Dallas, McKinney, Weatherford and Carrolton and some...
DALLAS, TX
City
Dallas, TX
WFAA

This North Texas city is moving to a 4-day work week for some city employees

KELLER, Texas — No work on a Friday? Sign us up!. One North Texas city working to make this a reality. The City of Keller has announced a trial period for a four-day work week for its city employees in certain departments -- including employees at Keller Town Hall, within its municipal services and in the records department of the Keller Police Department.
KELLER, TX
WFAA

Ice cream and waffles? You can get both at once at this new shop in Dallas

DALLAS — It's been hot early this year in Dallas, and the streak of 90-degree days is just getting longer. What better way to beat the heat than with a brand new ice cream spot to try? On May 28, Los Angeles-based ice cream and waffle shop, The Dolly Llama, will be opening its first location in Texas. And it'll be right here in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
#Lunar Eclipse
WFAA

Like coconut? Then you'll love Coconut Paradise

CARROLLTON, Texas — Coco-nuts rejoice! Fans of the palm tree fruit have a place that now caters to their palette: Coconut Paradise in Carrollton. Opened on Easter inside 99 Ranch Market, Coconut Paradise has gained a quick cult following. ”This is much bigger than I expected,” said Hanyue Jiang....
CARROLLTON, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CultureMap Dallas

Death of Texas country music legend leads this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Country music icon and Gilley's co-founder Mickey Gilley passes away at 86. A country music icon has passed away. Mickey Gilley, the singer-songwriter whose career spanned more than 50 years, died surrounded by his family on May 7, according to Pasadena mayor Jeff Wagner. He was 86.
DALLAS, TX

