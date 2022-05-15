ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fashion flashback to the 2012 Billboard Music Awards

By Wonderwall.com Editors
wonderwall.com
 4 days ago

On Sunday, May 15, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards will take place in Las Vegas after two years of pandemic-related switches to...

www.wonderwall.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
California Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Oscar De La Renta
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard#Flashback
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Taylor Swift earns honorary NYU doctoral degree, plus more celebrities attending graduations in caps and gowns

More than just a pretty face! Over the years, many of the biggest names in entertainment have donned a cap and gown to celebrate alongside happy graduates, proving that many stars have both beauty and brains. On May 18, 2022, Taylor Swift received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from New York University. She later delivered the commencement address inside Yankee Stadium. While heading to the graduation ceremony, Taylor noted on Instagram that she was "wearing a cap and gown for the very first time."
EDUCATION
wonderwall.com

How Harry Styles feels about his former One Direction bandmates now, plus more news

Harry Styles reflects on 'deep love' he still has for 1D members. It's been six years since One Direction announced its indefinite hiatus, but time hasn't changed the way Harry Styles feels about Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson. In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the singer reflected on his 1D days, saying he was "really lucky" to have been part of such a connected group at the time. "I think there is very much a respect between all of us, if we did something together. And that is something that you can't really undo. And you know, it's like a very deep love for each other, I think," Harry mused ahead of the Friday, May 20 release of his new solo album, "Harry's House." While he said he feeds on the energy fans send his way when he's onstage, Harry also spoke in warm terms of the experience performing with a group as opposed to being a solo artist. "It just felt so separate from any individual," he said. Later in the chat, Harry pointed to Billie Eilish as part of his inspiration to do something new and different as an artist after 1D. "I think being in the band, I'd always felt like we were really young … and I had a moment seeing [Billie] do this at such a young age where I felt like, 'I'm not that young anymore,'" he explained. "And for a while it was, how do you play that game of remaining exciting?" Instead of overthinking it in those terms, he said he eventually realized what matters is something else — something Billie helped him see. "This is so unbelievably liberating to go, 'I just want to make good music,'" he said. "That's it. That's what I want to do. And everything else is what it will be."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy