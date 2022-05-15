Union continues on to NCAA third round, beat John Carroll 14-7

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The OHSAA baseball tournament fields will shrink in half the next two days with sectional finals across the state in all four divisions. Here are 15 of the best games around Northeast Ohio on Wednesday and Thursday before next week’s district semifinals and championships:. DIVISION...
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Guardians fans with tickets to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers can head downtown early to catch a free outdoor concert. Anyone can head over to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to the pre-game concert on May 21 at 2 p.m. featuring Detroit-based band, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers. Food […]
Four years after earning his own two degrees from Case Western Reserve, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb urged the university’s 2022 graduates to pursue opportunities that inspire passion—even if they lead in unexpected directions. “What I want to ask of you as you keep writing your story is to...
One of several shootings that took place over the weekend across the country including Milwaukee, Houston and Buffalo, it's a reminder of just how prevalent these tragedies occur. In fact, the Browns released a statement along with the Cavaliers and Guardians about the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo.
While the official start of summer won’t clock in until June, everyone knows true Cleveland summer starts when the shorts come out and the kids are home from school. The arrival of long evenings of sun and patio temps is upon us, and with that the feeling of eternal hours left to be filled with friends, family and all that Cleveland has to offer.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than 30 post offices in the Cleveland area will host job fairs on Saturday, according to the U.S. Postal Service. The USPS is looking to fill openings for city carrier assistants, a position which has a starting salary of $18.92 per hour. The job fairs are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Less than a year after opening, Recharge Café, a restaurant in Berea, Ohio, has closed. In a post published on their Facebook page on May 15, 2022, Recharge Café announced that they made the difficult decision to not renew their lease at 127 West Street. They wrote:
CLEVELAND — Cleveland is back in the national spotlight this week as another Northeast Ohio spot is featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives this Friday night. This time, Guy Fieri brings the show to Mason’s Creamery on Bridge Avenue in Cleveland. Mason's tweeted about the...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time in decades, officials broke ground for new housing to be built in the city’s Caledonia neighborhood last week. This home will be going up on Nela View Road, one of as many as 23 city-owned vacant lots slated for infill housing there and along Dresden, Greyton and Hanover roads through the Caledonia Homes initiative and the Start Right Community Development Corp.
Are you looking for something sweet? If you live in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these bakeries, which all offer great sweet treats. Baraona's is a family-owned bakery in Maple Heights that has been around since 1949. They serve a variety of baked goods made from scratch. You can find delicious cookies, slices of cake, and pastries like eclairs and cannoli. They're known for their delectable cassata cake, which is a customer favorite.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Browns player said his primary care physician was the man who died while stopping the suspect who opened fire inside the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif. on Sunday. Johnny Stanton called Dr. John Cheng an “absolute hero” for his actions....
