Yankees 2, White Sox 3: Aroldis Chapman can’t hang on after late inning comeback

By Matt Ferenchick
Pinstripe Alley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most of this game, it really seemed like this was going to be one certain kind of annoying loss. Despite finishing the game with nine hits and four walks, the Yankees’ offense couldn’t push across a run for a while, getting held in check by old enemy Dallas Keuchel. It...

Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles: Series Preview

Make that eight series wins in a row. The Yankees stormed into Chicago, taking three-of-four from the White Sox. The offense exploded for double-digit efforts in the first two games while Nestor Cortes and Clay Holmes dominated in the finale to seal the series win. They will hope to maintain that form in the upcoming four-game series at Oriole Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Aaron Judge sitting for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees did not list Aaron Judge in their lineup for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge will take Monday night off while Giancarlo Stanton covers right field, DJ LeMahieu plays designated hitter, and Gleyber Torres enters the lineup at second base and bats fifth. Judge is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Another week has gone by, and the Yankees are still on top of the baseball world. We’re about a third of the way through the team’s 23 games in 22 days grind, and the results have been dynamic so far: seven wins against just two losses, and the losses were close while plenty of the wins weren’t. New York is flying high, and they’ve got both the offense and pitching staff to thank for once.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays blank Jays, Astros win series in DC

After taking a frustrating loss on Saturday, the Yankees bounced back on Sunday, picking up a 5-1 win and a series victory against the White Sox in Chicago. They didn’t rack up the hits, recording just two, but they got enough (as was a theme for the day across baseball), considering that Nestor Cortes was excellent once again on the mound, allowing one run in eight innings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Week six minor league review

The mixed results continued for the Yankees organization. Double-A Somerset won another series and continued to hold on to first place in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division. Meanwhile, both Class-A level teams struggled through the week and are looking for a bounce-back week ahead. Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders. Record:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/18/22

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Coming into this season, Gleyber Torres looked lost at the plate and in the field, and he didn’t really help his own cause when he got off to a slow start at the dish after back-to-back down years. While it’s been clear over the last little while that his bat appears to be coming around again, he’s also impressing his teammates in another, perhaps unexpected way: with his defense. He made a huge play in Monday night’s 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles that was lauded by manager Aaron Boone as the “play of the game,” and his teammates are taking note of his improvements on the defensive side of the ball. It’s still early, but Gleyber’s development in the field might be a narrative to pay attention to over the course of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees earning awards consideration at the quarter mark

As the 2022 season approaches the one-quarter mark, the 27-9 Yankees are off to a fantastic start as a team, pacing the majors in many categories, including best record. The offense, starting rotation, and relief staff have all greatly contributed to the club’s white-hot start. With that team start,...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Marwin Gonzalez v. Tyler Wade, Battle for (F)Utility

The Yankees made the somewhat-surprising decision to designate longtime role player Tyler Wade for assignment after the 2021 season, eventually trading him to the Angels in November. Several months passed before the Yankees decided who would take his spot on the bench, and it turned out be one of the non-roster invitees to spring training: former Astros utilityman Marwin Gonzalez.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Let’s diagnose and fix Jonathan Loáisiga

The Yankees’ bullpen is incredible. It’s hard to argue that any other team can compete with it. At this point in the season, they lead Major League Baseball with 2.2 fWAR and no other American League team is within half a win. They’re getting consistently great performances from multiple relievers in a variety of situations. However, the team has done that all without its best reliever in 2021, Jonathan Loáisiga.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/16/22

It wasn’t how they typically win games, but the Yankees took care of business on Sunday to secure yet another series victory. This one came in a four-game set, and the White Sox were looking promising heading into the matchup, but New York prevailed decisively. Now, the team will shift gears to face off against a Baltimore team that they’re clearly better than but have let get the better of them in the past. Their last meeting looked more like it should go, with the Yankees sweeping the Orioles, and the team will look to conclude their road trip in similar fashion.
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

Josh Donaldson is heating up while doing the right things at bat

Josh Donaldson has had a bit of a strange first month and a half in Yankees pinstripes. He started the season with a sub-.600 OPS through April 22nd, but after a few weeks of steady play, his bat has really begun to come alive recently, with three homers in his last five games. That’s helped him boost his wRC+ up to 142 in 32 games, all with solid defense at the hot corner.
MLB
theScore

Mets' Smith: 'I would love to play every day' if there's a team out there

New York Mets first baseman/designated hitter Dominic Smith is frustrated with his playing time. "I just want to play every day," Smith said, according to Newsday's Anthony Rieber. "To be honest, that's what I want to do. I like where this team is going. I feel like I can impact this team in a number of ways, and that's being (in the lineup) every day, in my opinion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

