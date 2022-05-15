ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Red Bulls draw with Union to extend unbeaten streak to five

By Field Level Media
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBAJ3_0fealnKO00

Daniel Gazdag scored for the host Philadelphia Union, who extended their unbeaten streak to four in a row following a 1-1 draw against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday in Chester, Pa.

The Union (5-1-5, 20 points) weren’t able to come up with a victory despite playing with a man advantage from the 55th minute on.

Luquinhas scored the tying goal for the Red Bulls (5-2-4, 19 points) in the 66th minute. The Red Bulls pushed their unbeaten streak to five.

New York had won its first five away games and were looking to become the first team in league history to win six consecutive on the road to start a season.

The game was a defensive battle through the first 20 minutes as neither team had a solid scoring opportunity.

The Union earned a corner kick in the 22nd minute and Kai Wagner sent a sharp cross into the box which was nearly redirected before being cleared.

New York’s Dylan Nealis was whistled for a yellow card in the 26th minute for a reckless tackle against Jack Elliott.

In the 42nd minute, the Red Bulls’ Luquinhas had a shot saved by goalkeeper Andre Blake from point-blank range and the game eventually wound up scoreless at halftime.

The Union came out aggressive in the second half and went ahead 1-0 when Gazdag scored in the 47th minute. It was Gazdag’s sixth goal of the season after scoring four all of last season.

The game became chippy in the 51st minute with a number of players on both sides pushing and shoving after the whistle.

Nealis was given his second yellow card in the 55th minute, leaving the Red Bulls with 10 players the rest of the game.

The Red Bulls equalized in the 66th minute when Luquinhas got behind Jose Martinez and connected.

Julian Carranza stepped in to head the ball into the net for an apparent 2-1 advantage in the 80th minute. But the goal was disallowed after video review deemed Carranza to be offsides.

Despite seven minutes of stoppage time, the game ended in a draw.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘Devastated’ parents of slain 11-year-old girl visit Bronx crime scene

The heartbroken parents of an 11-year-old girl senselessly cut down by a stray bullet made a tearful visit Tuesday to the Bronx sidewalk where she was fatally shot. Kyhara Tay’s parents and grandmother mourned the slain girl at a makeshift memorial that continues to grow outside a nail salon on Fox Street, where the girl was struck in the stomach and mortally wounded around 5 p.m. Monday.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy