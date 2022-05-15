ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Big 12 Baseball: Texas Tech Takes Series, TCU Has Record-Setting Day vs. Kansas

By Derek Duke
heartlandcollegesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are in the eighth full weekend of conference play as eight Big 12 teams are back in action on the diamond this weekend. There are several big-time matchups around the conference and here is what happened in the Big 12 on Saturday. #9 Texas Tech: 9. #3 Oklahoma...

heartlandcollegesports.com

2022 NCAA Softball Regionals Predictions: Norman Regional

The NCAA Division I Softball Championship is set to get underway this Friday as 16 sites are prepared to host the first round of the national softball tournament. From May 20-23, teams will battle in double-elimination style round-robin tournament which will cut the field of 64 down to just 16 in a matter of 72 hours.
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

One Bold Offensive Prediction for Each Big 12 Football Team in 2022

Each offseason, you will find a ton of takes on the upcoming college football season. Some are good, some are bad and some fall somewhere in-between. For instance, if you would have told me that Spencer Rattler would end up transferring from Oklahoma and that Lincoln Riley would leave for USC, I would have laughed so hard I would have had to change my shorts twice.
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: Texas Tech Launches into Top 5 After Oklahoma State Sweep

After an eventful weekend in Big 12 baseball, there are four teams representing the conference in D1Baseball’s latest Top 25 Poll. The Texas Tech Red Raiders had perhaps the most impressive weekend in all of college baseball as they went up to Stillwater and swept the third-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. That performance helped them climb from ninth to No. 5 in the latest poll, but it did more than that. The sweep kept Texas Tech’s hopes of claiming a Big 12 Championship alive as a series win over Oklahoma next weekend would secure them at least a share of the title.
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas Women Boast Stable Hoops Roster, Key Transfer for 2022-23

Brandon Schneider has finally built an NCAA Tournament team at Kansas. And he’s managed to keep the core of that team together for another season. The 2021-22 season was a watershed one for the Jayhawks, who hadn’t been to the NCAA Tournament under Schneider, formerly of Stephen F. Austin, and hadn’t been to March Madness in nearly a decade.
LAWRENCE, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Adds Long Snapper Ben Anderson

Oklahoma added to its ranks early Tuesday morning as long snapper Ben Anderson announced his pledge to the Sooners. Anderson, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, was previously committed to Georgia Southern but will now be a Sooner. Listed at 6-4, 235 pounds, Anderson is a member of the 2022...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#College Baseball#Texas Tech Takes Series#The Red Raiders#Cowboys#Owenwashburn7#Texas Tech Baseball#Ttu Baseball#Mountaineers#Sooners
bringonthecats.com

Kansas State Basketball: Help Wanted

Not going to lie to y’all, I’m a bit confused about what’s going on with Kansas State basketball at the moment. Me being confused isn’t particularly concerning, because the only person who needs to know the plan is Coach Tang and his staff, but it’s a little hard to parse from the outside looking in. His recent interview with Kellis Robinett in the Eagle didn’t clarify much for me, in fact, it made things even murkier. I was a little taken aback by his statement that “when I was coming in I thought there were only three guys I would want to stay.” That’s nothing, if not a bold statement, but one facilitated by the current state of college basketball. At the very least we can take the “kids should want to play for a school and not a coach” narrative, douse it in gasoline and toss a match.
MANHATTAN, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

NCAA Softball Tournament: Norman Regional Preview

The Oklahoma Sooners were selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I Softball Championship and will host a Regional and Super Regional at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Oklahoma over the next two weekends. This weekend, from May 20-22, Oklahoma will host Prairie View A&M,...
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State Football: 2022 Depth Chart Projections

We are now officially in the worst stretch of the college football offseason with summer underway and spring ball complete. Now, just three months of arguing aimlessly over Heisman odds and way-too-early top-25 polls. The football content this time of year is slim pickings, that’s why I took it upon...
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas Waiting On Two Key Decisions As Jayhawks Solidify Roster

A month after winning the national championship the Kansas Jayhawks are having the turnover they expected but have plenty of talent to take up the slack next season. A half-dozen Jayhawks were out the door after the title. Guard Ochai Agbaji and forward David McCormack declared for the NBA Draft and aren’t coming back. Forward Mitch Lightfoot, guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, guard Remy Martin and guard Chris Teahan are all out of eligibility.
KANSAS STATE
