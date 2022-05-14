ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Israeli police will investigate 'events' surrounding funeral of Palestinian journalist: Minister

By Abeer Salman, Colin McCullough, Celine Alkhaldi
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Israeli police say they will hold an investigation "into the events that ensued during the funeral" procession of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on...

#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Israel Police#Israeli#Al Jazeera
