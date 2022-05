Several free food distributions are planned for this summer and families from Flint and the surrounding area are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity. This is a cause that I'm personally very excited about, and proud of as well. Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Grand Blanc, in cooperation with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, sponsors the monthly food distributions. This is the 16th year the Grand Blanc church has held food distributions in order to help those who be looking for a little extra help.

FLINT, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO