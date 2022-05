MISSOURI (KMOV) – An exclusive poll is shedding light on how Missourians feel about some of the biggest topics of today. Pollsters with SurveyUSA found that 45% of adults feel their family is worse off than they were before the pandemic. Only 10% of those polled said they are better off and 41% feel they are doing about the same.

