BRISTOL, Va. – The former site of a downtown home improvement business is now the first permanent home for Twin City health care provider Crossroads Medical Mission. For more than 20 years, Crossroads has provided free primary care for the area’s uninsured and underinsured through mobile medical clinics. On Wednesday, staff members showcased their new clinic at 433 Scott St., just across from Bristol Virginia City Hall. It is scheduled to see its first patients in early June, according to Executive Director Cindy Rockett.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO