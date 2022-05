ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays will be without one of their best hitters for at least a month. A day after placing second baseman Brandon Lowe on the 10-day injured list, Tampa Bay announced Tuesday afternoon that Lowe was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back. Lowe will be shut down from baseball activities, limited to rest and rehabilitation work, for three weeks before he’s re-evaluated. At that point, the Rays should gain some clarity on when Lowe can return to the field and establish a timeline for his return to their lineup.

