Free Bikes 4 Kidz: Over 250 bikes donated to underserved Lane County kids

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Eugene Springfield Fire conducted wildfire exercises in the Thurston Hills on Wednesday, the first of a half dozen training sessions planned over the next two weeks. "These exercises provide a hands-on training opportunity and are necessary to familiarize our crews with specific areas of our community," according...
NORTH BEND, Ore. - The North Bend Public Library is doing its part to help its residents get out and walk more this summer. They've just kicked off their story walks with two stories posted in walkable areas in the city. One story is at the Ridge Trail at Simpson...
EUGENE, Ore. - Local moms are struggling to find baby formula as the national shortage continues. One mom is taking the initiative to start a Facebook group to help parents in western Oregon find the formula they need. Sheila Ullom was a part of a national Facebook group for moms...
One of Florence’s popular destinations for the Rhododendron Festival weekend will be closed. Due to a lack of available security options the Beachcomber will be closed on Friday and Saturday during the festival. Owner Scott Weiss said it was not something that he wanted to do, but due to the tremendous amount of people that come through the doors he felt without adequate security it was taking a chance that was just not affordable.
EUGENE, Ore. — A memorial service is planned for Tom Turner on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022. Tom passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home with family by his side, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. Tom served the citizens of Lane County as a public safety...
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The United Community Action Network (UCAN) and the City of Roseburg invite the public to an open house at the Gary Leif Navigation Center on Monday, June 20. The open house will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the center, 948 SE Mill St....
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) – A 14-year-old Clackamas girl missing since March was found Monday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. Aaronaja Ziye Akerion Gray, 14, went missing from foster care in Clackamas on March 31. ODHS didn’t reveal where Gray was found but thanked the community for...
The "Greater Idaho" movement was dealt a slight setback on Tuesday night when voters from two of three counties appeared to say "no" to measures asking to study moving the borders of those counties into Idaho.
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene city officials and police aggravated as out-of-control parties continue in the west university area. "Three episodes makes it feel like more of a trend, so I am concerned and frustrated," says Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis. "There are residents that are getting repeated calls for service,”...
EUGENE, Ore. — Another weekend, another party that required police intervention near the University of Oregon. Eugene Police arrested and cited 64 people in the incident, the latest in a party trend over the past few weeks. This one happened Saturday, May 14, during EPD's heavy patrol in the...
EUGENE, Ore. — It's bear season in Oregon. Right now, those animals are coming out of their dens and into town. Now through the end of June is the highest risk time of year for bear encounters, and there have been a growing number of recent black bear sightings in south Eugene.
LAKESIDE, Ore. - Lakeside Mayor James Edwards held a Coffee with the Mayor event Monday morning to meet with residents. Sherry Kinsey was on hand during Edward's Coffee with the Mayor this morning. She's running to take his place. Both share very similar concerns particularly beautifying the area by making...
EUGENE, Ore. – A police unit served a narcotics search warrant on the outskirts of Eugene today. The investigation went underway in the 2700 block of Royal Avenue in the evening hours of Tuesday, May 17th. The Street Crimes Unit and Oregon State Police investigated the crime scene. Canine...
Joseph Myers says he and his wife, Jackie Smit, have been serving the Central Oregon community in various ways over the past seven years.
Look around Bend and you may find your favorite lunch spot is closed due to a labor shortage. “We were looking forward to, on a beautiful day like today, to have lunch at the Pine Tavern,” said Liz Rachun, a Bend resident. Unfortunately for Rachun, her friends, and many...
(Newport, Oregon) – At Newport's Agate Beach, where agate were once indeed king, there's sizable history of the community that begins without Newport. For a time, it was its own unincorporated town on the central Oregon coast, coming complete with a post office. There's a lot that happened there,...
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office has found a stolen ATV with assistance from local citizens. Deputies said they received a call from a citizen on Sunday, May 5, who reported that they had seen two people attempting to use an ATV to get a truck unstuck from the sand near the Chapman sand road south of Florence. The caller texted a picture of the vehicle to the LCSO dispatch and it was identified as the ATV that had been stolen Saturday morning, deputies said.
EUGENE, Ore.- A total of 64 people were cited, and one person was arrested in the west University area on Saturday, May 14th. These patrols come after the disorderly parties also in the area on April 23rd and again on May 7th. At 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the...
NEWBERG, Ore. — Authorities confirmed they have found the remains of Ralph Brown, the former mayor of Cornelius who went missing nearly a year ago. Brown, 77, was last seen May 16, 2021 leaving his home near the 600 block of South 12th Avenue. He has memory issues and may have difficulty finding his way home, according to family members.
NORTH BEND, Ore. - A security breach Thursday at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend led to a police chase down an airport runway. A female suspect got into the airport operations area and stole an airport van. Witness video shows the woman driving down the runway pursued...
