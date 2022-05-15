Free Bikes 4 Kidz: Over 250 bikes donated to underserved Lane County kids

One of Florence’s popular destinations for the Rhododendron Festival weekend will be closed. Due to a lack of available security options the Beachcomber will be closed on Friday and Saturday during the festival. Owner Scott Weiss said it was not something that he wanted to do, but due to the tremendous amount of people that come through the doors he felt without adequate security it was taking a chance that was just not affordable.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO