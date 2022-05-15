ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Free Bikes 4 Kidz: Over 250 bikes donated to underserved Lane County kids

By Kierstin Lindkvist
KCBY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — The Free Bikes 4 Kidz Eugene-Springfield chapter held its...

kcby.com

Comments / 0

Related
kcfmradio.com

Beachcomber Closing for Rhody Days; Rehab Grants; COVID-19 Updates; Glowacki Chosen for Future; Sheriff’s Vehicle Stolen; Show and Shine Back

One of Florence’s popular destinations for the Rhododendron Festival weekend will be closed. Due to a lack of available security options the Beachcomber will be closed on Friday and Saturday during the festival. Owner Scott Weiss said it was not something that he wanted to do, but due to the tremendous amount of people that come through the doors he felt without adequate security it was taking a chance that was just not affordable.
FLORENCE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Lane County, OR
Society
Eugene, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Cars
Eugene, OR
Cars
Local
Oregon Society
County
Lane County, OR
KCBY

Memorial service for Tom Turner set for June 14

EUGENE, Ore. — A memorial service is planned for Tom Turner on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022. Tom passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home with family by his side, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. Tom served the citizens of Lane County as a public safety...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Clackamas girl missing since March found, ODHS says

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) – A 14-year-old Clackamas girl missing since March was found Monday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. Aaronaja Ziye Akerion Gray, 14, went missing from foster care in Clackamas on March 31. ODHS didn’t reveal where Gray was found but thanked the community for...
CLACKAMAS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Vehicles#Free Bikes
KCBY

Eugene mayor: 3 out-of-control parties points to a trend

EUGENE, Ore. — Another weekend, another party that required police intervention near the University of Oregon. Eugene Police arrested and cited 64 people in the incident, the latest in a party trend over the past few weeks. This one happened Saturday, May 14, during EPD's heavy patrol in the...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Black bear sightings on the rise in south Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — It's bear season in Oregon. Right now, those animals are coming out of their dens and into town. Now through the end of June is the highest risk time of year for bear encounters, and there have been a growing number of recent black bear sightings in south Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Residents urge county action at 'Coffee with the Mayor' in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Ore. - Lakeside Mayor James Edwards held a Coffee with the Mayor event Monday morning to meet with residents. Sherry Kinsey was on hand during Edward's Coffee with the Mayor this morning. She's running to take his place. Both share very similar concerns particularly beautifying the area by making...
LAKESIDE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
kezi.com

Eugene police forces converge to serve narcotics warrant

EUGENE, Ore. – A police unit served a narcotics search warrant on the outskirts of Eugene today. The investigation went underway in the 2700 block of Royal Avenue in the evening hours of Tuesday, May 17th. The Street Crimes Unit and Oregon State Police investigated the crime scene. Canine...
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

One of the True, Rare Historic Motor Lodges Left on Oregon Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – At Newport's Agate Beach, where agate were once indeed king, there's sizable history of the community that begins without Newport. For a time, it was its own unincorporated town on the central Oregon coast, coming complete with a post office. There's a lot that happened there,...
NEWPORT, OR
kezi.com

One arrested after missing Lane County sheriff ATV found

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office has found a stolen ATV with assistance from local citizens. Deputies said they received a call from a citizen on Sunday, May 5, who reported that they had seen two people attempting to use an ATV to get a truck unstuck from the sand near the Chapman sand road south of Florence. The caller texted a picture of the vehicle to the LCSO dispatch and it was identified as the ATV that had been stolen Saturday morning, deputies said.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Total of 64 people cited, one arrested during weekend party patrols

EUGENE, Ore.- A total of 64 people were cited, and one person was arrested in the west University area on Saturday, May 14th. These patrols come after the disorderly parties also in the area on April 23rd and again on May 7th. At 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy