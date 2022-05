An error in notifying the state’s revenue department about a marijuana tax has cost DuPage County 18 months worth of revenue. In October 2019 the DuPage County Board voted to put a 3% retail tax on recreational marijuana sales made in a municipality within the county. But the paperwork to notify the state about the tax, so that the county could begin accruing it, never reached the correct department. The Daily Herald obtained a board memo from the DuPage County Board office reporting that a copy of the tax ordinance was mailed to the Illinois Department of Revenue. But neither the state nor DuPage County Clerk has a record of its receipt. The correct documentation has now been filed, but DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin estimated that the county missed out on between $3 million to $4 million in revenue due to the error.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO