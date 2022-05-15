ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

North and Shore Goes From Mobile Pop-Up to Permanent Storefront In Lincoln Park

By Arman Rahman
FOX 21 Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn.- What was once a maker’s pop-up shop at breweries and events in the Twin Ports is now getting new life as a brick and mortar store in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. North and Shore celebrated their grand opening in...

www.fox21online.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Bent Paddle Releases Beer in Honor of U.S.S. Minneapolis-St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn. — In honor of the commissioning of the U.S.S. Minneapolis-St. Paul naval ship on Saturday, the Navy League asked Bent Paddle to create a special brew. Brewers were able to come up with a pale ale called, the Way Finder Freedom North Star Pale Ale. The co-founder...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Bar And Live Music Venue Closing In Downtown Duluth

This is such sad news. A popular bar and live music venue in downtown Duluth will be closing. There has been quite a bit of news coming out of downtown Duluth and surrounding areas lately. For example, a shoreline hotel in Canal Park just rebranded! They made the switch recently and now have a name and look to reflect Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Visitors Enjoy Chester Creek Trails

DULUTH, Minn. – With some more wet weather on the way, Tuesday was the perfect day to get outside and enjoy some of Duluth’s trails. People were out and about on the Chester Creek trails. Despite a wet spring, the trails are in good condition which allows visitors to take a hike, relax by the waterfalls or just enjoy the sunny day outside.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

9 Mammoth Cruise Ships Are Set to Dock in Minnesota This Summer

Minnesota may not be located on an ocean, yet nine big-time cruise ships are still set to dock here in our fair state this summer. When I hear the word 'cruise ship,' Minnesota isn't the first state that leaps to my mind. Florida, Texas, California, and even New York and Louisiana (home to New Orleans) all make sense, seeing as they're all states that have massive coastlines along either the Atlantic or the Pacific Ocean or along the Gulf of Mexico.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Business
FOX 21 Online

Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Garage and Book Sale Fundraiser

CARLTON, Minn.- The annual Garage and Book sale fundraiser for the Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary took place in Carlton Wednesday. With the funds from selling books and items donated from the community,. the Auxiliary is able to provide equipment for different hospital departments, as well as scholarships for Carlton County...
CARLTON, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Elementary Students Race to Malosky Stadium for Fit-n-Fun Run

DULUTH, MN – Nearly 1500 elementary students from ISD 709 got to spend part of their day at Malosky Stadium for the Essentia Health Fit-n-Fun Run. This annual event pitted the 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders in a quarter mile race against their classmates with the winners coming away with bragging rights. The Fit-n-Fun Run is a longstanding tradition of the Young Athletes Foundation with the hope of getting the kids interested in either picking up running or continuing their love for running.
DULUTH, MN
KROC News

Watch This Navy Ship, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Enter The Duluth Harbor!

In a video shared yesterday online by the Duluth Harbor Cam, you can watch one of the newest naval ships arrive for service in Duluth. The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, arrived ahead of its official commissioning this weekend to operate in the area "mostly near shore, combating asymmetric “anti-access” threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines, and fast surface craft, while also being capable of open-ocean operation."
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Park#North Shore#Mobile#Online Shop#A Little More#Makers Mercantile
FOX 21 Online

Historic Flooding Taking Place at Rainy Lake

KOOCHICHING COUNTY, Minn. — Although the rivers in Duluth don’t seem to be too affected, just two and a half hours north, they’re experiencing what they’re calling historic flooding, and they expect it to get much worse. Residents of Rainy Lake up by the Canadian border...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

More Federal Funding to Help Clean Up of Spirit Lake, St. Louis River

DULUTH, Minn. – Clean up of the former U.S. Steel Duluth Works site is getting a boost in funding. $113 million from the federal infrastructure bill passed last year will go towards the complete restoration of Spirit Lake, Munger Landing, and Scanlon Reservation. A key part of the project...
DULUTH, MN
WJFW-TV

Park Falls Paper Mill transforms into crypto site

Small towns all over Wisconsin have depended on their local mills for decades. When the paper mill in Park Falls closed, the community was hit hard. There were many people without jobs and an empty building left on the Flambeau River. The demolition of the Park Falls Mill has begun,...
PARK FALLS, WI
mprnews.org

Severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. includes Brainerd, Duluth areas

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 238 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK. * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central to northeast Minnesota Northwest Wisconsin Lake Superior. * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 220 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Receives $1 Million to Remove Hazardous Materials From Former St. Louis County Jailhouse

DULUTH, Minn. – Plans to renovate the former St. Louis County Jail into housing got a financial boost from the Environmental Protection Agency. One-million dollars will be going to remove asbestos, lead paint, and other contaminants. It part of four-and-a-half million dollars the EPA is allocating to Minnesota for Brownfields projects, most of it coming from the infrastructure bill passed last year.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Local Speedways Planning to Final Open for Season This Weekend

PROCTOR, Minn. – Rain and frost are less than ideal conditions for dirt tracks. “You’ve also got to think about frost in the track. Because if there’s frost in there, that will wreck cars which is very expensive, it’s hard to get parts these days,” president of the Halvor Lines Speedway Duane Caywood said.
PROCTOR, MN
CBS Minnesota

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Arrives In Duluth Ahead Of Commissioning

Originally published May 16 DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrived in Duluth Monday morning. The Navy will commission the Freedom-class littoral combat ship this Saturday. In 2019, the Navy christened and launched the ship into Wisconsin’s Menominee River. Once commissioned, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul will operate mostly near shore, doing things like clearing mines or tracking down small ships or submarines. The inside of these ships is 40% open, so they can be reconfigured in a number of ways to support a variety of missions. This is the second ship named Minneapolis-St. Paul. The first was a Los Angeles-class attack submarine that served from 1984 to 2008. Two other ships have been named for just Minneapolis and two for St. Paul.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

A Place For Fido Opens New Pet-Themed Gift Shop Inside Fitger’s

DULUTH, Minn. — A Place For Fido at Fitger’s in Duluth just opened a gift shop across from its current store. Fido’s Pawsome Gifts opened its doors for business last Friday. It has an array of pet-themed items, such as the Duluth-based Minnesota Nice Dog Company t-shirts,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

River Quest Returns to In-Person Format

Duluth, Minn.- Sixth graders from across the region will gather down at the DECC for a fun-filled educational field trip, learning a little more about our great lake. Nearly one-thousand students will come to Duluth’s waterfront this week for the annual River Quest field-trip. Sixth graders got to participate in about a dozen hands-on activities, that include learning more about pollution, water safety and hopping aboard the Vista Star for a cruise around the port.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Emergency Management Leaders Attend Annual Under One Roof Conference

DULUTH, Minn. – The response to recent flooding by emergency management units is the latest example of how they can come together to help the public stay safe. That was one of the topics on the minds of the roughly 300 people attending the annual Under One Roof conference at the DECC this week.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy