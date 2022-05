In the courtroom on Monday, May 16, Amber Heard gave some insight as to how her romance with ex-boyfriend Elon Musk materialized. The pair's relationship is somewhat significant to her and ex-husband Johnny Depp's case since she started dating the Tesla founder not long after she filed for divorce from the actor in May 2016 — the same month she and Musk got acquainted. According to the actress, 36, she was set to attend the 2016 Met Gala on May 2 with the Pirates of the Caribbean lead, 58, but he never showed up to his fitting, and she wasn't...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO