Look: Jelani Watkins leaves pack behind to win 200-meter dash at Texas UIL 6A State Track & Field Meet

AUSTIN - Jelani Watkins left no doubt on Saturday at the Texas UIL 6A State Track and Field Meet.

With about 50 meters to go in the 200-meter dash, Watkins left the field behind to cross the finish line in a time of 20.79 - the fastest time in Class 6A this season.

Watkins, a sophomore at Klein Forest, is a 4-star wide receiver with multiple Power 5 college football offers, including Arkansas, Baylor, LSU and Michigan.

Watch Watkins' impressive 200-meter run in the video above and check out SBLive's exclusive photos from the final day of the UIL State Track & Field Meet below:

(Photos and video by Tommy Hays)