Look: Jelani Watkins leaves pack behind to win 200-meter dash at Texas UIL 6A State Track & Field Meet

By SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

AUSTIN - Jelani Watkins left no doubt on Saturday at the Texas UIL 6A State Track and Field Meet.

With about 50 meters to go in the 200-meter dash, Watkins left the field behind to cross the finish line in a time of 20.79 - the fastest time in Class 6A this season.

Watkins, a sophomore at Klein Forest, is a 4-star wide receiver with multiple Power 5 college football offers, including Arkansas, Baylor, LSU and Michigan.

Watch Watkins' impressive 200-meter run in the video above and check out SBLive's exclusive photos from the final day of the UIL State Track & Field Meet below:

(Photos and video by Tommy Hays)

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX announces it will air Alabama-Texas game; fans upset

One of the biggest nonconference matchups of the entire 2022 season will take place in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 10, when the Alabama Crimson Tide head to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns. It’ll be a matchup between the legendary Nick Saban and his former offensive coordinator, second-year...
