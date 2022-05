SPRINGVILLE, Utah – A teen girl, 17, is shot but may have survived what police believe was an attempt by a 20-year-old man — found dead — to kill them both. Police were searching for and then located the pair in a car in Hobble Creek Park in Springville Wednesday afternoon where the man was dead and the teen girl was injured from a gunshot wound.

SPRINGVILLE, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO