VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) – Broulim’s Fresh Foods has announced a temporary pause in the development of its proposed Victor store location. Development of the 20,000-square-foot grocery store, which was approved last year by the City of Victor, has been subject to delay due to a lawsuit challenging the decision by Victor City Council to rezone the property Broulim’s had purchased to build the grocery store.

VICTOR, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO