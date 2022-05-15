D.C. United rally to tie Inter Miami, 2-2

Taxiarchis Fountas and Ola Kamara scored goals as D.C. United rallied from a two-goal deficit to notch a 2-2 tie against host Inter Miami CF on Saturday night.

Leonardo Campana and Damion Lowe scored goals for Inter Miami (3-6-2, 11 points), who is winless in their past three matches (0-2-1).

D.C. United (4-5-1, 13 points) is 2-1-1 over their last four outings.

The match started 75 minutes late due to a fierce storm in the area. It continued to rain throughout the match.

D.C. United tallied the tying goal in the 74th minute as Russell Canouse fed Kamara, who sent a right-footed shot past Miami goalie Drake Callender. The goal was Kamara’s fifth of the season.

Miami had a 10-9 edge in shots and put seven on target to D.C. United’s five.

D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid had five saves while Miami’s Callender made three.

D.C. United’s Chris Durkin was sent off with a red card in the first minute of the second-half stoppage time after receiving his second yellow card of the match. That left Inter Miami with a man-advantage for the final six minutes but they weren’t able to take advantage.

Inter Miami took a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute when Ariel Lassiter sent a left-footed cross in front of the goal to Campana, whose right-footed shot caromed off Hamid and into the net. The goal was Campana’s sixth of the season.

Miami doubled the lead 14 minutes later off a corner kick. Jean Mota sent it toward the middle of the box and Lowe was ready and snapped a one-hop header into the right corner of the net for his first MLS goal.

But D.C. United answered in the third minute of first-half stoppage time as Michael Estrada’s touch pass off his leg set up Fountas, who sent a right-footer into the right corner. It was the fifth goal of the season for Fountas, all coming in the past four matches.

–Field Level Media

