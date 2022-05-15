OpTic Texas pulls off second sweep in CDL Major 3 qualifiers

OpTic Texas recorded its second win in as many days on Saturday during the first weekend of qualifying for the Call of Duty League Major 3.

OpTic (2-0) and the Minnesota Rokkr both won their matches in sweeps on Saturday. The London Royals Ravens and Toronto Ultra also recorded wins.

The results of each team’s five qualifying matches will determine the seeding for the Major 3 event, which begins June 2.

OpTic began its match vs. the Florida Mutineers (0-1) by winning 250-186 on Tuscan Hardpoint, followed up with a 6-3 win on Berlin Search and Destroy and clinched with a 3-1 victory on Berlin Control.

The Rokkr handed the Los Angeles Guerrillas (0-2) their second loss to being the qualifier. They won 250-171 on Gavutu Hardpoint, 6-3 on Bocage Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Tuscan Control.

The Royal Ravens had a tougher time putting away Paris Legion. The Legion opened with a 250-209 win on Gavutu Hardpoint, but the Ravens came back with wins on Berlin Search and Destroy (6-1) and Berlin Control (3-1.

The Legion bounced back with a 250-226 victory on Tuscan Hardpoint, but the Ravens took the match with a 6-2 win on Bocage Search and Destroy.

The Ultra defeated the Seattle Surge in five maps in a pairing of teams playing their first match of the qualifier.

The Ultra opened with a 250-199 win on Gavutu Hardpoint, but saw the Surge post back-to-back wins on Desert Siege Search and Destroy (6-3) and Berlin Control (3-1).

The Ultra tied the match with a narrow 250-246 win on Tuscan Hardpoint, and scored the clincher 6-0 on Tuscan Search and Destroy.

Week 1 of qualifying concludes Sunday with three matches:

–Seattle Surge vs. Paris Legion

–Los Angeles Thieves vs. Minnesota Rokkr

–New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach

Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

1. OpTic Texas, 20 points, 2-0, +6

T2. Los Angeles Thieves, 10 points, 1-0, +3

T2. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 1-0, +3

4. Atlanta FaZe, 10 points, 1-0, +2

5. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-0, +1

6. London Royal Ravens, 10 points, 1-1, -2

7. Boston Breach, 0 points, 0-0, 0

T8. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-1, -1

T8. Seattle Surge, 0 points, 0-1, -1

10. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-1, -2

11. Florida Mutineers, 0 points, 0-1, -3

12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0 points, 0-2, -6

–Field Level Media

