Mercer County students enjoy downtown prom

It's a big night for students at Mercer County High School -- it’s prom night.

It’s the first time the school is hosting its prom outside, in the middle of downtown Harrodsburg.

It's the main event on Main Street in Harrodsburg. Students from Mercer County High School are coming out in style to enjoy their first downtown prom.

"Pretty freaking cool, I mean even if it wasn't, I’m enjoying my time with my friends though," said senior Lee Abrams.

For most students we spoke with, Saturday night was an opportunity to make lasting memories with friends and make a few moves.

"I didn't want to be a normal black suit not that there's anything wrong with that," said senior Zadeen Dinardo. "But I wanted it to look flashy for my first prom and my last prom."

It was a little wet on Main Street, but with more than 300 tickets sold, that isn't stopping these students from enjoying their first downtown prom.

"Of course we got a little rain today so that's cooled things off a little bit but we're gonna go with it," said organizer and school counselor Stacy Davis. "The students are very excited, they're excited to be outdoors and I think it’s gonna be a great time for them all."

For one student who shared that she's lived with type one diabetes since she was just 8-years-old tonight is another reminder to live each moment to the fullest.

"Honestly yea, live every single moment of it," said junior Kaitlyn Layer. "I don't let that ever get to me, I just live life and learn to accept me for who I am and love myself for it."