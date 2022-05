Kirill Kaproziv of the Minnesota Wild has established himself as a star in the NHL in just his second season in the league. After winning the Calder Trophy last year as the league's top rookie, Kaprizov had a huge 2021-22, netting 47 goals and 108 points in 81 games. Despite how this year went for him, Kaprizov told reporters in his year end interview that he knows some Minnesota fans weren't too happy with him at the beginning of the season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO