An Oklahoma City police K-9 helped officers track down two suspects, accused of stealing a car from a driveway near SW 63rd St. and Walker Ave. "It happened just as we've seen it happen so many times in the past with someone getting out of their car for a few minutes," said Msgt. Gary Knight, with Oklahoma City Police. "Leaving the car running only to come back and find that it's missing."

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO