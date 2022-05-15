ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

WHIZ Sports 5-14: Union Local takes care of Zanesville

By Anthony Mitchell
WHIZ
 4 days ago

ZANESVILLE, OH- It is officially playoff baseball time here in Ohio and a handful of our local teams were looking to advance to the next round. One team that was in action was the Zanesville Blue Devils as they hosted the Union Local...

WHIZ

Bryan Joseph “Jay” Butler

Bryan Joseph “Jay” Butler, 38 of Zanesville passed away tragically on May 14, 2022 in Nashport. He was born in Zanesville to Cheryl Goslin Gorsky and Joe (Lisa) Butler. He graduated from John Glenn High School and attended Zane State College. Bryan was formerly living in Los Angeles,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Local Teen Sarah Clapper Runs for Miss Teen Ohio USA

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Sarah Clapper will be competing in the Miss Ohio Teen USA Pageant this upcoming weekend. The pageant will take place in Portsmouth Ohio, with over 40 contestants. Sarah is 17 years old and attended Tri-Valley high school before switching over to online school to accommodate her...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WHIZ

WHIZ Sports 5-17: Colts Shock Electrics; Scotties Upset By Knights

PHILO, OH- It was a big day in our area for playoff baseball as plenty of our local teams were in action. It was the Philo Electrics and the Meadowbrook Colts in a matchup between Muskingum Valley League teams looking to advance. Early on, it was Griffin Wells getting the...
PHILO, OH
WHIZ

Five Ohio State Coaches Receive Contract Extensions

It was a big day for Ohio State coaches as five have received contract extensions. First, the Buckeyes will be extending Ohio State Football Head Coach Ryan Day. The extension makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. His annual salary will increase and he will now be receiving $9.5 million dollars per season.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Mid-East Student Wins State Competition

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Several Mid-East students recently traveled to Columbus to compete in the SkillsUSA Competition at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. SkillsUSA is a vocational education program that provides training and leadership skills as well as opportunities for high school students to compete regionally in their specific fields.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

WHIZ Sports 5-16: Raiders Offense Propels Morgan Over Maysville

PHILO, OH- We had two local teams face off against each other in the softball playoffs. Both squads looked to get one step closer to the state title. But, only one team could advance. It was a pitcher’s duel early on here as Mallori Bradley of Maysville and Malayni Clemons...
PHILO, OH
Forgotten Buckeyes: Fullback edition

Shortly after I began contributing to Land Grant Holy Land, I realized that I was already struggling to come up with good content for the offseason/summer months. Hell of a start, right? But unfortunately, once the NFL Draft takes place, the content well tends to dry up unless you’ve already dialed in on one of the spring sports or the NBA Draft (but as Buckeye hoops fans... you get it). Ohio State football and basketball – our most popular topics – are still part of the news cycle, but they have taken a back seat. And recruiting... well, there are people at LGHL who do a hell of a job covering it, so I wasn’t about to swim with those sharks.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Ohio State defensive lineman transferring to UC

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former 4-star football recruit Noah Potter has announced his transfer from Ohio State to the University of Cincinnati. The defensive lineman from Mentor, Ohio played parts of his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Buckeyes, but missed all of 2021 following foot and eye surgeries.
CINCINNATI, OH
Mount Vernon News

Utica High School announces 2022 commencement speaker

UTICA – The North Fork Local School District has announced today that the commencement speaker for the 2022 graduation will be Dr. Tricia Labuda Bhat, M.D., a 1993 graduate of Utica High School. Bhat graduated with the UHS class of 1993 as co-valedictorian and has since been inducted into...
UTICA, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Veteran Announces Transfer To Cincinnati

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter announced his transfer to Cincinnati. The former four-star prospect revealed his commitment in a Twitter post Monday. Potter, who joined the Buckeyes in 2019, recorded three tackles for the Big 10 program. He'll look to recover from a tumultuous 2021 that kept him off the gridiron.
CINCINNATI, OH
Knox Pages

'This is a huge deal': Bulldogs advance to first district title game in program history

PICKERINGTON -- East Knox had every right to be intimidated on Monday night. The Bulldogs, seeded third in the Division IV Central District, had traveled 75 minutes south to take on sixth-seeded Ridgedale in the district semifinals. They were playing at Pickerington North High School – in the middle of a sprawling cloverleaf complex, with four do-or-die games occurring simultaneously.
PICKERINGTON, OH
WHIZ

Downtown Walk in Honor of National Employee Wellness and Fitness Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Quality Care Partners celebrated National Employee Wellness and Fitness Day by hosting a lunchtime walk through downtown Zanesville. Quality Care Partners is an organization that coordinates healthcare services, insurance companies, and employers. Quality Care Partners CEO Cindy Baker explained how people can benefit by using lunchtime...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Roy J. Maxwell

Roy J. Maxwell, 99, of Zanesville, died at 3:41 P.M. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Brookdale Senor Living, Zanesville. He was born January 16, 1923, a son of the late Harley E. and Gertrude Maris Maxwell. He was a member of Norval Park Church of Christ and served as a deacon for 45 years. Roy worked for Rockwell International as a tool and die maker before retiring in 1987 and is a United States Army Veteran serving in World War Two.
ZANESVILLE, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world react to ESPN College GameDay announcement

It won’t be long before college football kicks off its 2022 season. Tuesday, ESPN announced that they will kick off their College GameDay coverage in Columbus when Notre Dame comes calling to Ohio State. ABC will televise the game but ESPN’s College GameDay will be in attendance. The game...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

During the winter, State Wildlife Officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, observed flashlights shining along an access lane while he was on night patrol at Deer Creek Wildlife Area. Officer Teders approached the area and found two individuals whose car was stuck in the snow. Officer Teders requested the assistance of Natural Resources Officer Jordan Beechler, assigned to Deer Creek State Park, to help push the vehicle out of the snow. While the officers were assisting the driver, they observed the passenger hiding drug paraphernalia. The individuals were educated about curfew laws on wildlife areas while not in the act of hunting, fishing, or trapping. The passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, and the officers were able to free the vehicle from the snow.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Paul E. “Gene” Watson Sr

Paul E. “Gene” Watson Sr, 84, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio surrounded by his family. He was born July 1, 1937, in Crooksville to the late Earl and Opal (Luster) Watson. Gene spent 38 ½ years as a glass worker for Superior Glass in Bremen and another 20 plus years with Classics and More, LLC and Value Auto Auction. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and Ohio State Football. Surviving are his children, Paul E. (Tammy) Watson Jr of Crooksville and Aunda Patterson of New Lexington; grandchildren, Alisha (Phillip) Moore, Stevi (Nick) Dennis, Paul “Buck” Watson III, Tanner (Lauren) Watson, Miranda Gorby, Jessica Watts, Julie Russell, Trina Taylor, Jamie Taylor, Tony Taylor; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Moore, Meredith Watson, Tommy, Tosha and Lindsey Bolyard, Hillary Miller and Hannah Taylor; daughter-in-law, Carol Taylor, son-in-law, Pete Van Atta and special friend, Rosalie Jellison. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Nancy A. Watson, who passed away April 26, 2014; stepson, Gene Taylor; brothers, Jack Watson, Earl Watson Jr, Lawrence Watson; sisters, June Crooks, Gloria Ann Dalrymple and great granddaughter, Haley Taylor. Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 4pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Friday May 20, 2022, at 11:00 am with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. Burial will follow in Crooksville Cemetery next to his beloved wife. Visit www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com to sign the online register book or send a message of support.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio men honored with Medals of Valor

Two men in Ohio will be awarded the Medal of Valor by President Joe Biden on Monday. Recipients of the 2019-2020 class include assistant Chief Ryan Sprunger of East Wayne, Ohio. According to a press release, Assistant Chief Ryan Sprunger of the East Wayne, Ohio, Fire District, was off duty when he responded to a call about several individuals […]
OHIO STATE
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State picks up steam for 2023 Ohio LB

The Ohio State football team has had a busy spring. The program was previously hard at work at spring practices, and at the same time the staff has seemed to play host to almost every single recruit on their board in the last few months. The hard work has paid off, as the Buckeyes have earned multiple commitments as of late, and another one may be coming sooner than later.
COLUMBUS, OH
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Bobcat Stadium Seats for Sale

The Cambridge Cheer Program is pre-selling stadium seats!. Orders will be delivered before football season, approximately 2-3 weeks after sale closes. If you are interested in purchasing one please contact me and I will get you on the list to place our order! The price is $65.00 and orders need to be placed by June 4th with payment. Please make checks payable to Cambridge Bobcat Boosters Club.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Lima News

Kendrick will be missed

Hardin County lost a great sports editor. Theo and Cam lost a great father. Kendrick Jesionowsk, who covered sports for the Kenton Times for more than two decades, died in an accident May 7 and it is a life taken too soon from a man who had so much to offer.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

