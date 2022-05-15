5-14 Local Scoreboard

Paul E. “Gene” Watson Sr, 84, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio surrounded by his family. He was born July 1, 1937, in Crooksville to the late Earl and Opal (Luster) Watson. Gene spent 38 ½ years as a glass worker for Superior Glass in Bremen and another 20 plus years with Classics and More, LLC and Value Auto Auction. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and Ohio State Football. Surviving are his children, Paul E. (Tammy) Watson Jr of Crooksville and Aunda Patterson of New Lexington; grandchildren, Alisha (Phillip) Moore, Stevi (Nick) Dennis, Paul “Buck” Watson III, Tanner (Lauren) Watson, Miranda Gorby, Jessica Watts, Julie Russell, Trina Taylor, Jamie Taylor, Tony Taylor; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Moore, Meredith Watson, Tommy, Tosha and Lindsey Bolyard, Hillary Miller and Hannah Taylor; daughter-in-law, Carol Taylor, son-in-law, Pete Van Atta and special friend, Rosalie Jellison. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Nancy A. Watson, who passed away April 26, 2014; stepson, Gene Taylor; brothers, Jack Watson, Earl Watson Jr, Lawrence Watson; sisters, June Crooks, Gloria Ann Dalrymple and great granddaughter, Haley Taylor. Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 4pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Friday May 20, 2022, at 11:00 am with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. Burial will follow in Crooksville Cemetery next to his beloved wife. Visit www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com to sign the online register book or send a message of support.

CROOKSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO