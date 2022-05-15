Tell Giselle: To speak or not to speak at a celebration of life

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

A grieving widower does not think he will be capable of emotionally holding it together while giving the eulogy for his deceased wife. The invitation-only, celebration of life will be at a local winery nearly four months after her death.

He wanted to know my thoughts about him not getting up in front of the gathering when it comes his turn to speak.

G: I am always amazed whenever I see a parent or spouse in front of television cameras talking about their recently deceased, or missing, loved one. I can’t help but marvel how they can manage to do this.

Even when their words come out mumbled due to their barely contained sobbing, I still cannot fathom how they are able to even be standing, much less uttering any sounds other than those generated from weeping.

And I wonder how it is they do not seem to mind being seen in public, so soon after receiving such shocking news.

I had these same thoughts when I learned that Naomi’s daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, still wanted to go ahead with the award ceremony at The Country Music Hall of Fame induction, that was to honor Naomi and Wynonna just one day after Naomi died.

I assumed that by attending that event, which in some way would serve as a celebration of life, they would decide to say tender things about their beautiful mother.

Through tears they accomplished a feat their mother likely would have been humbled to see, had she survived. But had Naomi’s daughters decided only to be present, and not say a word, I do not think it would have diminished the gravitas of this recognition of their mother’s life and professional achievement, or their love for her.

Even quiet, I still would have been in awe that they were standing on stage.

I can only imagine that if it were me — and like many, I would prefer not to spend any time in conjuring up those visuals — I would expect myself in that moment not to be standing at all, and definitely not be in the eye of the public.

That’s because I get how it is that a grieving spouse, or any family member or close friend would prefer to stay silent and take to their bed. I even get not being in any state of mind to attend any funeral service, for anyone.

And when it comes to celebrations of life, which often have a party-like atmosphere, even these do not hold an appeal to me, though I can understand why others gain great comfort at all of these occasions that dutifully mark a person’s passing.

So it is that I support one’s decision to not personally present their intimate, heartfelt emotion about their loved one, through a eulogy, in front of a large gathering.

But that does not mean there is not a place or space for this grieving widower’s expressions of love and adoration for the woman who was his wife of many years.

My suggestion is simple: write out what you would like to say about your wife, or have someone help you if you do not feel competent at writing. Do this with the awareness that you will be allowing yourself the option to either deliver it or not.

Even up to the last moment before it would be your turn to speak, you can always have the option to have someone else deliver your words for you.

This brings me to a wider discussion concerning the idea of even holding celebrations of life, whether soon after a death, or several months later.

Long before we witnessed the delays in having even small funerals due to COVID-19, with fears of risky travel and efforts to limit the spread of the virus, celebrations of life held many months after a death have been commonplace.

Sometimes delays are due to the availability of venues, but often times it is more about the extensive planning that goes into using these passings as an opportunity for a family reunion, held at a more convenient time, with more reliably good weather.

Airfares, lodging accommodations, music, food and liquor service, video production, flowers… these life celebrations can be no less complicated than what goes into pulling together televised award ceremonies; As such, you’d much rather not have to face rescheduling because of another untimely death or lousy forecasts.

But, sadly, none of that takes into consideration the fact that a gathering so long after the death can take an emotion toll on the bereaved.

Having first gone through the trauma at the initial loss, these delayed gatherings can prolong the grief period. And what modest initial healing that may occur post loss over the first few months, can easily vanish by having to relive the circumstances of the death with those who have now gathered, many having come from afar, and who may want or need to know more of the details.

For that reason — and not all the complexity and expense that goes into hosting – for many surviving loved ones it can be a difficult emotional decision to choose to create these celebrations of life. So often they happen in order to fulfill a last wish of the deceased, or to meet the expectation of family and friends.

This difficult decision also applies to others who may not welcome the invitation to attend a celebration of life. Many people know themselves well enough to know they would be uncomfortable suffering their grief this way, grief made even worse because it would be in such a social public setting where mingling amongst strangers is the norm.

I am disinclined to put my family and loved ones through any of these decisions or have them participate in creating those particularly unique awkwardnesses for others who have cared for me and want to grieve privately.

I have requested of them an eco-friendly/green burial cremation (look it up if this is new to you) so that my remains can be sprinkled near the ashes of our deceased pets. This would happen only after medical students in anatomy lab have completed dissecting me, as part of their education.

No party, no eulogies, no hoopla.

Those who love me now are already celebrating me in life, by loving me deeply while I am here. That is plenty celebration enough.

For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com