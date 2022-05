Sale Creek, TN-(WDEF-TV) Sale Creek edged South Pittsburg 3-2 in the region semifinals on Monday evening at Sale Creek high school. Panthers got a run in the top of the first on an RBI single from Cam Penny. Stayed 1-0 until the top of the fourth when Britton Case tied it up on an RBI double. Panthers got a run in the bottom of the fourth on a throwing error. Pirates came right back in the top of the fifth. Luke Rector had an RBI single to tie the game at two. But in the bottom of the 5th, Jakob Elrod delivered what proved to be the game winning hit. His single past short scored Drew Hillian as the Panthers won it 3-2.

SALE CREEK, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO