Tuesday night was not kind to our best bets. The Panthers scored first and led for much of the game against the Lightning, but they were unable to convert that into a win. The Avalanche followed that up by hitting four posts before blowing their lead in the dying minutes of regulation, only to outshoot the Blues 13-0 in the extra frame en route to a sweat-free overtime win.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO