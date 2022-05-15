ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Day 2 of First Waltz Held at Orion Amphitheater

WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay two of the First Waltz at the...

www.waaytv.com

WAFF

The Peach Cobbler Factory: Huntsville’s latest sweet shop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the south, we know a thing or two about good eatin’. And this summer, there is a new spot you’ll want to hit for that late night sweet tooth. The Peach Cobbler Factory is a franchise opening it’s first location in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Scheduled water outage in Madison Tuesday

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Water Department will be working on the water system in the Northeast area of Madison County Tuesday which will cause water outages for select areas in the county. The repairs will impact residents on Dee Neeley Rd. and Greenville Pike, from the...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Orion Amphitheater: 10 best moments from historic Alabama music weekend

Alabama – and perhaps the entire Southeast - has a new musical center of the universe. Orion Amphitheater announced its presence with authority, this past weekend with an opening triptych of concerts, dubbed The First Waltz. The lineup? A wish-list of Bama-muso zeitgeist, legacy and tomorrow. The 8,000-capacity Orion oozes classic charm and has a first-year lineup boasting big gets for Huntsville, a brainy market zooming with development and now the state’s most populous city. The First Waltz, a nod to The Band’s all-time concert-doc “The Last Waltz,” went down May 13 – 15 at Orion. Below are the 10 best moments from a historic Alabama music weekend.
ALABAMA STATE
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Government
WAAY-TV

Del Taco coming to Huntsville

A new option for Mexican food is headed to North Alabama. Del Taco is coming to Huntsville and five other cities, the restaurant announced Wednesday. The other locations have not yet been announced. The Huntsville restaurant will be operated by franchisee Sam Abusaleem. “My goal has been to bring a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Man severely burned in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Paramedics responded to a man severely burned at a home on Rustic Trail in Huntsville. Neighbors tell WAFF 48 that the burn victim, who is in his 50s, was poured gasoline on trash as it was burning. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the man caught on fire, burning half of his body.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Boeing to host Huntsville career fair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Are you in need of a job? Boeing is hiring. The company is looking for experienced engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and quality professionals in the Rocket City, and will be hosting an in-person career fair on Tuesday, May 24. To receive an invite with information on location and times, potential candidates […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Tiffin Motorhomes in Red Bay

RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - Tiffin MotorHomes in Franklin County, Alabama, is looking to add to its team. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited the company on May 9 to recognize Tiffin for its contributions to helping make 2021 successful. Alabama had its second-most productive year for economic development in the...
RED BAY, AL
WAFF

Crews respond to large house fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple units are responding to a house fire in Huntsville Tuesday evening. According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the fire is at a home 300 block of Kenneth Blvd. WAFF 48 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more details. Don Webster with HEMSI...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

The Klein Building renovations to honor Klein family and history

CULLMAN, Ala. – The historic Klein Dairy building, previously a creamery and ice cream shop, was established in Cullman in 1948 by Charles Klein as a part of his already large dairy business. Klein’s Dairy Products building was located on 5th St SE, which was formerly the site of Kullman Hall. It played a vital role in the community, replacing Kullman Hall as the site of social gatherings with various clubs, groups and churches holding meetings there.
CULLMAN, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Madison man dies in wreck on I-65

A Madison man died in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday in Limestone County, according to state troopers. Troopers said Clifford E. Lewis, 64, was killed when the 1997 Ford F150 he was driving left the road and overturned at about 1:38 a.m. on Interstate 65 about 8 miles south of Athens. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville house heavily damaged by fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a house in Huntsville has sustained heavy damage after a fire on Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Huntsville Fire & Rescue confirmed there were multiple units on the scene at 305 Kenneth Blvd NW. District Fire Chief Matt Hill said the homeowners found the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Group calls for transparency from Huntsville Police Department

A Madison County justice reform group is calling on the Huntsville Police Department to increase transparency, noting the department is a finalist in a national award given to entities that fight to undermine the public’s access to information. Citizens Coalition for Justice Reform formed in 2020 in the wake...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

