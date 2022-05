CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will continue to control our weather until later this weekend when a cold front moves east. The calendar says May but it will feel more like July over the next couple days. We’ll get even hotter on Thursday and Friday as highs could approach records for the dates. The record high for Thursday is 96° and Friday’s record is 97°. Over the weekend we’ll begin to bring in a better chance of a few showers and storms which will help to bring down the temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s early next week with showers and storms likely each day.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO