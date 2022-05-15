High School Softball: Northrop earns sweep against Fremont

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The State of Indiana is trying 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron for for the deaths of a mother and her three children last year. 26-year-old Sarah Zent and her three children Carter, Aubree and Ashton ranging from 2-5 years old were killed in their Gay St. home June 2, 2021 and the primary suspect is her boyfriend Cohen Hancz-Barron.

