SYRACUSE, Ind. — A high school sophomore died in an accidental drowning in Elkhart County Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The body of 16-year-old Kadin Schrock was found Sunday afternoon after he went missing in a private pond in Syracuse, DNR wrote in a release. Witnesses said Schrock fell into the water after swinging on a rope swing from an elevated platform.

SYRACUSE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO